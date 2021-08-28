3 best dog-friendly restaurants to visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — No matter how lousy your day is, you always try to make time for your friendly companions, dogs. In fact, fun activities with your dogs can enlighten your mood and bring good impacts on your mental health.

Houston is one of the largest cities in the United States that provides plenty of facilities for your dogs including dog-friendly cafes. Not only do they serve amazing dishes and of course, coffee, but they also welcome your nice best friends with open arms.

Here are some of the best dog-friendly cafes for you and your dogs to visit.

- Backstreet Cafe

1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

Backstreet is famous for its legendary patio, which is perfect for your pups! Established in 1983, this award-winning cafe has been known as a Houston dining tradition and is a critically acclaimed, chef-driven Seasonal American Bistro that is a top table in the city.

Grab your Sunday brunch at this cafe complete with live Jazz, awesome food, and exquisite beverages.

Under the direction of an award-winning executive chef, Backstreet's menu, which changes seasonally, is a perfect reflection of diverse Houston with Southern, Creole, Cajun, Asian and Hispanic influences among others.

The venue, which is housed in a cozy '30s-era house in Houston's River Oaks, provides diners several cozy dining areas on two levels. In the downstairs dining room, there are a large marble-top bar, intimate banquette seating, and views of both the front and back patio areas. Upstairs, they have two dining rooms for brunch, lunch and dinner seating, and private functions.

They also have "Solarium", a wonderful room for everyday dining and private functions. Stop by to indulge your palate on the New Orleans-style patio amidst flowering shrubbery and a welcoming fountain

- Bohemeo's

708 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77023

Bohemeo's Cafe & Bar is your neighborhood oasis in the east end. Since 2006, Bohemeo's has been serving a variety of food and beverages such as locally roasted coffee, a lunch and dinner menu of fresh, healthful, and reasonably priced fare, and a small but carefully selected list of wine and craft beer. They offer free wi-fi and most importantly, they have a beautiful, expansive outdoor patio; umbrellas and picnic tables on grass; and plenty of on-site parking.

Enjoy your breakfast, lunch, and dinner complete with live music on certain nights. Don't worry, they also offer a laid-back and casual atmosphere, great for studying or kicking back with good friends, and a cold draught beer or hot latte.

- Empire Cafe

1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

Combining a comfortable European atmosphere, fabulous food, and friendly service, the Empire Cafe serves a wonderful breakfast and brunch menu. With their exciting and original lunch and dinner entrees, they have something for everyone, especially you and your dog.

Their mornings of cappuccino, frittatas, and signature Italian Toast; lunches of Paninis and Chicken Florentine, and dinners of Chicken Parmesan and Pan-Seared Salmon are must-try. Empire's specialty drinks, diverse wine list and international beer selection make for a great happy hour. You can't say not to their extremely popular Half-Price Cake Day every Monday!

The cafe's warm service and comfortable atmosphere keep the customers coming back.

