I'll have what she's having, nonprofit organization to voice and protect women's right

HOUSTON, TX - I'll Have What She's Having (IHWSH) is a nonprofit organization that is included on 501(c)3. This sort of organization is exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of Title 26 of the United States Code. They have some missions that highlight the importance of women's welfare. The following are the missions of this nonprofit organization.

Explain to the community the many obstacles women face to protect their health and welfare

Discover other nonprofit organizations that are working to support women's welfare and collect money for the purpose.

Provide aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs with the chance to network with experienced stars of Houston's thriving restaurant scene in Bayou's city as a way to educate the future generation of Houston hospitality industry leaders.

Build a partnership with a broad group of experts in science, medicine, sports, and arts to demonstrate the commitment of Texans in accessing high-quality and equitable access to women's health care and their reproductive rights as well.

Apart from this, this nonprofit organization also has a brief history of how they establish its organization. They started in 2017. A total of 82 family planning clinics have closed in Texas, since 2011, as a result of the state's decision to cut public financing for family planning services.

Although in 2016, the Supreme Court ruling Texas' attacks on Roe v. Wade was declared illegal, efforts to undermine the national statute guaranteeing access to safe abortion continue to increase across the country.

State and federal attempts to slash Medicaid imperil pregnant women, over half of whose births are supported by Medicaid, along with uninsured persons with cancers. They are here to express a concern that they will not tolerate any multidimensional assault on women's health.

IHWSH's objective is to gather $1 million to increase awareness of the need for more substantial funding for women's welfare. There are five founders, Erin Smith, Monica Pope, Lisa Seger, and Lori Choi. Their enthusiasm for food, community and women's health bonded them.

