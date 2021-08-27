Join A Free Online Book Launch Event With Natasha Lester and Laura Morelli

Samantha Borges/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - If you are a fan of women's fiction or historical fiction books, "The Riviera House" — a new book from Natasha Lester, would be for next favorite. If you want to know more about the book you can join the free online book launch event with the author and Laura Morelli.

Hosted by Blue Willow Bookshop, the book launch event will be held virtually on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:00 PM. "The Riviera House" alternates between past and present that set in 1939's Paris and present-day. This book tells the intertwined story of its two protagonists, Éliane Dufort and Remy Lang.

The latest book from the New York bestselling author was underscored as one of CNN's "Most Anticipated New Books to Read This August". If you are interested to read "The Riviera House", you can purchase it from the Blue Willow Bookshop. The bookshop offers an exclusive bookplate and tote bag if you pre-order the book from them.

Among Natasha Lester published books are "The Paris Seamstress", "The Paris Orphan", and "The Paris Secret". She is also a former marketing executive for L'Oreal. Aside from her passion for writing, Natasha also practices the art of fashion illustrator, learning about the history of fashion, traveling to Paris, and loves collecting vintage fashion.

Laura Morelli will also join you at the online event. She garnered Benjamin Franklin Awards and IPPY awards for her debut novel, "The Gondola Maker." Laura is a Yale University graduate who holds a Ph.D. in art history and has teaching experience in the U.S. and in Italy. Laura is also a columnist for Italy Magazine and National Geographic Traveler and a TED-Ed educator.

To join the event, you can register here.

