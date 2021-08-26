Three Holiday Tamales spots in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - In Houston, tamales during the holidays are an authentic tradition. In a way, it is similar to having mom's favorite turkey on Thanksgiving. We can't live without it, can we? There is no shortage of tamale alternatives in the Houston region, from classic pork to brisket and even jalapeno.

1.

https://www.molinascantina.com/

7901 WESTHEIMER

HOUSTON 77063

Molina's Cantina, formerly called Old Monterrey, was one of Houston's earliest Mexican eateries in 1941, and the tamale tradition has endured throughout the years. Only $10.95 per dozen of Molina's famous traditional pork tamales are available throughout the holiday season as a gift to customers.

For a complete Mexican feast, you can also get Jose's Dip and taquitos in ready-to-eat packets. And, they can even provide margaritas for you!

2.

https://www.visithoustontexas.com/listings/sylvias-enchilada-kitchen-eldridge/27561/

1140 Eldridge Parkway,

Houston, TX 77077

Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen sells pork or chicken tamales by the dozen for $20. There's also the option of getting an additional 12 for free by ordering five dozen tamales! Foodie fans flock to Sylvia Casares' restaurant for her handmade meals and fresh ingredients.

In addition to her 18 types of enchiladas, Casares is renowned for her vegetarian plates and mesquite wood-fired grilled fajitas, as well as the top margaritas in the Lone Star State. If you want to make an order, you must phone at least three days earlier.

3.

https://www.killensbarbecue.com/

3613 E. Broadway St.

Pearland, TX 77581

Renowned for his icehouse-turned-fine-dining restaurant Killen's Steakhouse, Ronnie Killen established Killen's BBQ in Pearland, Texas, in February of 2014. Smoked Brisket Tamales are created by stuffing homemade masa with Snake River Farm's Smoked Beef Brisket blend.

Killen's Texas Barbeque sells tamales for $20 per dozen. You can make an order online and set a pick-up time that works for you.

