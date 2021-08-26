Houston's gay-friendly restaurants you may want to drop by

HOUSTON, TX - Are you looking for a delicacy cuisine in the "gayborhood" in Houston? With colorful and eccentric restaurants scattered along Westheimer, Montrose Boulevard, as well as deeper into this unique neighborhood, Montrose has long been considered a restaurant lover's dream come true. Below are some gay-friendly restaurants for anyone who wants to have some culinary adventures in Monstrose, Houston.

602 Fairview St. Houston, TX 77006

Baby Barnaby's has a comfortable booth in the small dining room, a favorite place for slow weekend mornings. To book a seat, diners sign a pad of paper put just inside the front door, then they read newspapers or observe people passing by on the porch. While Baby Barnaby's follows in the footsteps of proud papa's, it specializes in breakfast cuisine.

This restaurant serves basic morning delicacy: eggs (any style), biscuits and gravy, English muffins, handmade pancakes, and fresh melons are all on the menu.

2604 Dunlavy St. Houston, TX 77006

This cozy café is a favorite among artists, poets, and music enthusiasts of all kinds of people. Small metal tables with South American Kokopelli-type creatures engraved into the tops line a performance space, with bigger tables to suit larger groups of guests. Local craftsperson decorates the walls with art.

Brasil offers a variety of choices of wine, coffee, beer, and herbal teas. Pizza, sandwiches, and Brasil's spinach quiche are also available.

1706 Westheimer Houston, TX 77098

Common Bond Bakery and Cafe sits at the Westheimer and Dunlavy. You can enjoy a delicious meal in this restaurant at any moment. In addition to an outstanding culinary menu, Common Bond provides a wide selection of viennoiserie, pastry, bread, and gelato.

There are seasonal modifications to the menu, and whenever feasible, they will use local foods. You should have an open mind and try a variety of menu items as they vary.

