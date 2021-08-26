Governor Texas and Attorney General Ken Paxton to maintain executive order banning mask mandates

AUSTIN, TX - A mandamus petition has been filed by Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton in the 5th Court of Appeals to overturn Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' decisions. The judge's order infringed Executive order GA-38 and state law. The executive order also forbids any government institutions and officials from implementing the mask mandates. It has the authority and influence of state law and supplants local regulations.

It is also evidently stated in The Texas Disaster Act that the Governor has full authority to navigate the state through situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a court case for anyone who violates the executive order. It can be for any school district, public university, or local government authority.

Moreover, Abbott mentioned that there isn't anyone from government officials who can impose or enforce the use of masks under Executive Order GA-38. He also said that personal responsibility is the key to moving forward, not government dictates. This temporary restraining order will continue to be fiercely opposed by the State of Texas to safeguard the rights and liberties of all Texas residents.

Attorney General Paxton said that activists have discorded with them before. He also said that it feels like it happened before. When the pandemic initially began, judges and mayors who wanted to draw attention violated executive directives. The courts decided in Paxton's favor, which is following the law. Regardless of the outcome of any lawsuits, he is certain that liberty and individual choice will prevail against government dictates and overreach.

After the legislature decides whether state and local governments impose the vaccines mandates and what exemptions should apply, Abbott may revoke his decision. He puts it to the agenda for a Special Session.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.