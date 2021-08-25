San Jacinto College Office of Emergency Management director shares how to prepare for upcoming disasters

Lucas Law/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - San Jacinto College Office of Emergency Management director, Ali Shah shares his 22 years of experience to prepare for upcoming emergency situations as well as to commemorate National Preparedness Month in September.

1) Know how to take care of yourself

Shah said to grow a preparedness mindset before the disaster happens. Start from knowing reliable sources to access public news safety such as TV, radio, or text messages alert. You can also ask your trusted friends and family to alert you immediately through phone calls when in an emergency.

Be aware of your health issues and challenges to reach resources such as food, water, and shelter. If you live alone, make sure to know how to contact your family, friends, or emergency call to help you.

2) Choose your evacuation spot

If you need to evacuate, consider where and how you can go there. Whether you will go to a family member’s home, statewide shelter, or community center, we encouraged you to call 211 if you need any help getting to a shelter.

3) Take your pets with you

Don't forget your fluffy buddies! Plan where you will take them in an emergency. If you register at 212, inform them of your pet's details. It allows them to be evacuated to certain shelters.

4) Extend your medications

You don't want to look for pharmacies when you run out of your medication in the middle of an emergency. Ask your doctor to have an extra supply.

5) Pack your go-to kit

Shah suggested putting important items to sustain you during the evacuation such as clothes, shoes, underwear, any identification information, and some additional items including prescriptions, nonperishable snacks/food, pet food, water bottles, and phone charger.

6) Upskill basic survival skills

Go a little extra by training basic survival skills including CPR and first aid. SJC also offers first aid courses and a professional development division.

