Breastfeeding month in August, the importance of breastfeeding your babies

HOUSTON, TX - After becoming a first-time mother, it was clear that you decided to give breastfeeding your best because of its advantages for both mother and child. Many new mothers deal with engorgement, latching problems, and a restricted diet in the beginning. Yet, every time you witnessed your kid slurp down your breast milk and absorb the nutrients it contained, you knew it was all worth it.

Beverly P. Lee, MD, MPH, a pediatrician at Texas Children's Hospital, said that after consulting with her Obstetrician and gather some research on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, she decided to receive both doses. She is happy that her child can benefit from some protection by consuming breast milk rich in antibodies.

Human breast milk has an abundance of vital elements a child needs to grow and thrive. It also has long-term health advantages. An academic journal written by the American Academy of Pediatrics (2012) suggests that breast milk decreases the probability of respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis and pneumonia, ear infections, gastrointestinal tract illnesses, and specific childhood cancers.

Breastfeeding not only strengthens the relationship between mother and child, but it can also help a new mother decrease pregnancy weight healthily and reduce the amount of maternal hemorrhage after birth. There is a steep learning curve when it comes to breastfeeding, and the early days might be the most difficult.

There is a chance that it won't arrive as naturally as it should be. However, Lee said that do not feel discouraged. It is a pediatrician's goal to guide and support mothers at the beginning of their pregnancies. As a mother, breastfeeding is one of the hardest yet most gratifying tasks you will undertake. In addition to time and energy, it's also a commitment that takes a lot from a mother. Breastfeeding may not be possible for every mother, but it is worth the effort to try.

