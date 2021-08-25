Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas gives $12.75 M to University of Texas for research matters

HOUSTON, TX - The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) has granted a fund to The University of Texas Monroe Dunaway (MD) Anderson Cancer Center for their research projects. The purpose of the fund is for early-career clinical investigators, fundamental and translational science research, and collaboration on clinical trials.

Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, expressed his gratitude for CPRIT's constant support in contributing to the research field.

In addition, these funds will help in the improvement of patient access to clinical trials, better understand cancer biology, create targeted treatments, and assist the next generation of cancer researchers. https://www.instagram.com/p/Be-5b0tg3RS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

MD Anderson Cancer Center will be able to share its clinical trial experience and skills across the state by improving its specific infrastructure. It can also increase patient diversity registration.

MD Anderson is working with Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in Harris County and The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston County to boost minority clinical trial registration in the first phase of the initiative.

Michael Overman, M.D., professor of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, said that these funds will help them building the crucial infrastructure necessary for clinical trial growth at associated facilities. It will allow historically underrepresented patients to enroll in MD Anderson clinical trials.

Since its establishment, the CPRIT has granted $3 billion in grants for cancer research, of which MD Anderson Cancer Center and its programs have earned about 20 percent of the total. As a result of a 2007 constitutional change that committed $3 billion to the battle against cancer, the institution started awarding funding in 2009.

Programs sponsored by CPRIT funding have influenced Texans throughout all 254 counties of the state. It increased scientific and clinical knowledge and also attracted more than 200 prominent researchers to Texas. Moreover, Wayne Roberts, CPRIT’s Chief Executive Officer, mentioned that Texas has brought more than 250 distinguished scientists as a part of the CPRIT scholars. The eight new clinical trial funds will also increase Texans' access to promising cancer medication.

