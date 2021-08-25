Top three worth-to-visit attractions in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Houston is home to world-class attractions, such as museums and a sports stadium. Read this list, and you're sure to find some must-see attractions that you won't want to miss!
The Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030-1718
Mineral specimens abound in this superb scientific museum. Among the exhibits are dinosaur skeletons, space-station replicas, a planetarium, an IMAX cinema, as well as a six-story butterfly center, where butterflies land softly on the hands of visitors.
You need $13.75 to get into the museum and an additional $10.70 to have some entertainment for your family. The museum opens every day from 9 AM to 5 PM.
Minute Maid Park
501 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002-2113
Minute Maid Park opens from Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM. For Sunday, the sports stadium is closed. In addition to beer and wine, fans and visitors may enjoy a range of fresh and nutritious food alternatives such as salads, fruit cups, vegetable cups, as well as last-minute snacks and energy.
On the Minute Maid Park grounds, only service animals that assist visitors with impairments are allowed.
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St Add Parking Locations, Prices, Houston, TX 77005-1803
Located in Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts is the biggest cultural institution in the United States' southwest area. A vast collection of approximately 70,000 artifacts, ranging from antiquity to the present, is displayed at the museum.
Some of those collections are extensive holdings of American art, European paintings, Pre-Columbian and African gold. The museum opens from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM, except Sunday from 12.15 PM to 7 PM.
