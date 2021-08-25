Four must-know electricians in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - A home's electrical panel or breaker box distributes and controls electrical circuits throughout your residence. Damaged electrical appliances and ignited electrical outlets can create a major electrical safety issue for you and your family. That's why below are some recommended electricians you can contact in Houston.

Paul Richard Electric

Houston, TX 77238

Paul Richard Electric offers military discounts. They open every day for 24 hours. Some of their services are installing an electrical panel and repairing generators. He also accepts payment in the form of credit cards. Don't hesitate to call at (832) 206-7990 if you have any issues related to electrical appliances.

Veteran Electric

4827 Treaschwig Rd Spring, TX 77373

With years of experience, veteran electric commercial and residential electricians have a wealth of knowledge and the right skills. Your project in Houston and the surrounding areas will benefit from their continual attention to technology and innovation. Should you be interested enough, you can call this number (281) 631-9770.

Jay Electric

Houston, TX 77045

(832) 618-3768

If you have an electrical issue and need a fast response, Jay Electric is your ultimate solution. They operate on Monday to Saturday from 7 AM to 6 PM, except Saturday from 8 AM to 1 PM. For Sunday, they are closed. Try to call their number at (832) 618-3768 to ask further.

Mr. Electric of Houston West

Houston, TX 77018

As a certified electrician, Mr. Electric of Houston-West can assist you in choosing the correct light fixtures for your future home improvement work. They can install electrical outlets and switches in a way that makes them easy to reach for you. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday, but, opened on Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM. Call this number (832) 777-7814 if you are interested enough.

