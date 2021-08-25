Texas Children's Hospital provides Art Therapy Program to support patients in expressing themselves

Sigmund/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - Texas Children's Hospital offers Art Therapy Program, to focus on creating a positive experience for patients and families, whether they stay at the hospital for a short time or longer time period.

As an art therapist, Ashley Wood acknowledged that both patients and families who have to deal with unexpected diagnoses and treatments may find it stressful to face.

Not to mention for children who are admitted to the hospital and have to undergo treatments in a different environment, see unfamiliar faces, tools, and sounds. They might feel anxiety and fear about not knowing what to expect.

Therefore, Art Therapy Program provides patients and families a safe space, free without any medication involved. They can express their imagination, creativity, emotions, and feelings using the therapeutic tools provided.

This is also essential for patients' healing process since creating artwork promotes relaxation, boosts positive self-esteem and resilience, and provides a distraction from the stress of the child’s illness.

The Art Therapy Program is supported by Harrison’s Heroes, which aims to provide children experiencing extended stays in the hospital with joy and comfort through an activity that reminds them of home.

Now, Texas Children's Hospital has an art studio where the walls are filled with the patients' beautiful artwork pieces and equipped with various materials to meet patients' different needs.

Some patients with certain medical conditions may not be able to leave their hospital room, but thanks to the generous donation from Harrison's Heroes, they can still craft their artwork with mobile art carts that allow them to travel around Texas Children’s Medical Center Campus.

