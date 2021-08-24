Houston powers its city facilities with 100% renewables

HOUSTON, TX - Green Power Partnership (GPP) declares that the City of Houston remains in the first position on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) National Top 30 Local Government List. It means Houston is the first rank with the biggest municipal green power users. Recognized as the pioneer in using renewable energy for several years, Houston got its first acknowledgment in 2014.

100 percent

will fuel all city facilities in Houston start from July 1, 2020. More than any other municipal government in the United States, Houston's yearly green-power consumption reaches 1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). The consumption is possible due to the collaboration with NRG, Houston's retail electric provider.

Through that seven-year deal, the city may save $65 million. Since 2005, the direct carbon emissions in Houston decreased by 85%, based on the report of EPA. With its decision to utilize

, Houston contributes to promoting the voluntary market for renewable energy sources and its sources of development as well.

, Sylvester Turner, mentioned that for the city of Houston and the rest of the world, the effort to use green-power resources is a positive thing. He also said about Houston acting as a role model for other cities.

If Houston can achieve 100 percent renewable energy, then so can any other city. Houston and other GPP are working to minimize the harmful effects of air pollutants by shifting the situation in the voluntary green power market.

Further, James Critchfield, a program manager of EPA's GPP, said good business practices might also protect the environment, as seen by the list of the largest users of green energy in each state throughout America. From the data of the U.S. EPA, the yearly energy use of more than 94,000 typical American homes is equal to Houston's green power consumption of more than 1 billion kWh.

