Three most famous YouTubers from Texas

HOUSTON, TX - A YouTuber is a person who makes videos for the video-sharing site YouTube. Below is the list of four YouTubers from Houston that are very popular.

Liza Koshy, who also goes by Lizzza as her online alias, is a content creator and social media personality. The majority of her videos have relevant content that helps her connect with her many followers. Lizza Koshy lived with her parents and two elder sisters. She was born and on March 31, 1996. Despite her early popularity, Koshy maintains her composure and doesn't share videos that are too intimate. She has 17.6 Million subscribers with 178 videos.

When it comes to gaming on YouTube, Aphmau is a name you're sure to recognize. For the most part, she's renowned for her funny roleplays of Minecraft characters. With a group of four friends, she launched her YouTube account. In the end, however, her friends abandoned her. Aphmau's hard work paid off, and she earned a permanent place in the hearts of all of her followers. Aphmau was born on October 16, 1989. She has 10.7 Million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Ian Carter is a hugely successful YouTuber. He was born on July 27, 1991. He equips high-quality gear to record his videos. At an early age, Ian recognized what the people watched on YouTube. He found that his wit and sarcasm were funny. A lot of people were subscribing to his channel to see his sarcastic comments about other YouTuber's videos. Right now, he has seven million subscribers with 283 videos on his YouTube channel.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today