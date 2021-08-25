Houston, TX

Three most famous YouTubers from Texas

Jackson Cutler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9nEw_0bbHrrpw00

HOUSTON, TX - A YouTuber is a person who makes videos for the video-sharing site YouTube. Below is the list of four YouTubers from Houston that are very popular.

Liza Koshy, who also goes by Lizzza as her online alias, is a content creator and social media personality. The majority of her videos have relevant content that helps her connect with her many followers. Lizza Koshy lived with her parents and two elder sisters. She was born and on March 31, 1996. Despite her early popularity, Koshy maintains her composure and doesn't share videos that are too intimate. She has 17.6 Million subscribers with 178 videos.

When it comes to gaming on YouTube, Aphmau is a name you're sure to recognize. For the most part, she's renowned for her funny roleplays of Minecraft characters. With a group of four friends, she launched her YouTube account. In the end, however, her friends abandoned her. Aphmau's hard work paid off, and she earned a permanent place in the hearts of all of her followers. Aphmau was born on October 16, 1989. She has 10.7 Million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Ian Carter is a hugely successful YouTuber. He was born on July 27, 1991. He equips high-quality gear to record his videos. At an early age, Ian recognized what the people watched on YouTube. He found that his wit and sarcasm were funny. A lot of people were subscribing to his channel to see his sarcastic comments about other YouTuber's videos. Right now, he has seven million subscribers with 283 videos on his YouTube channel.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Covering Texas sports and news. Go Astros!

Houston, TX
250 followers

More from Jackson Cutler

Houston, TX

HCC computer networking grad Love Omoruyi has a brilliant career at H-E-B

HOUSTON, TX — Houston Community College or HCC graduate Love Omoruyi joined the San Antonio, Texas-based supermarket giant H-E-B as electrical maintenance and IT field technician in August 2020. For Omoruyi, the definition of a good job is one that you don't mind going to each day, and his gig at H-E-B fits that description and more.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Visit these eateries to fulfill your hunger

HOUSTON, TX - Do you have a craving for some comfort food? At one of these Houston restaurants, you may easily find a cheap meal. Some have been in business since the 1940s! Diners will find everything from massive breakfasts and blue plate entrees to every type of pie imaginable at these Houston establishments.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Council on Foreign Relations grants UHD Professor Dr. Leena Thacker-Kumar International Affairs Fellowship

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston-Downtown or UHD Professor of International Politics Dr. Leena Thacker-Kumar has acquired the International Affairs Fellowship for Tenured International Relations Scholars from the Council on Foreign Relations or CFR, an independent nonpartisan think tank made to inform the public about the foreign policy choices facing the U.S. and the world.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Students who have debts and unpaid balances are forgiven by Lone Star College

HOUSTON, TX — On August 25, Lone Star College or LSC announced the college has forgiven student debt and unpaid balances for students who owed money in fall and summer 2020, and spring 2021, using federal stimulus funds to pay the outstanding balance of $2.5 million for 4,028 LSC students. This allows the students to register for fall classes.

Read full story
Houston, TX

new night entertainment venue, Puttery, will open in Houston soon

HOUSTON, TX - Joining the line of entertainment and leisure business in Houston is none other than Puttery, a new mini golf and competitive socializing experience under the management of Drive Shack Inc. as the owner.

Read full story
Houston, TX

3 perfect places to propose in Houston

Houston, TX - Known as one of the most romantic cities in Texas, you can find the best places to pop the million dollar question in Houston. If you already got the ring but are still not sure where the right place to propose is, here are 3 recommended places to help you out.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Best Hiking Spots Around Houston with Amazing Landscapes

Houston, TX - Whether its city or countryside, Houston and the landscape around it has some ideal hiking spots. There are long treks or just short hikes for you to choose from. Take a look at this list below and get ready for some hiking around Houston on the weekend.

Read full story
Houston, TX

University of Houston: Investigating testosterone in correlation with brain

Houston, TX - The majority of individuals are familiar with the testosterone hormone. Testosterone affects male conduct. If it's too little, it may lead to a reduction in desire, while too much can lead to aggressive and irritable behavior in men. No one understands how exactly testosterone achieves all of that. Beau Alward, assistant professor of psychology and biology at the University of Houston, is about to uncover how testosterones work to achieve those results. He receives funding from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences for $1.9 million.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston tries to secure spot in presenting 2026 World Cup

HOUSTON, TX - When the world cup comes to North America in 2026, Houston wants to be a part of hosting the globally renowned sporting event. Sixteen locations in Canada, Mexico, and the United States will hold the event in 2026. In the United States, 17 cities are currently fighting for a place. Only 11 cities will secure the position.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Empty your tummy and get ready to have a culinary adventure for a full day in Midtown

HOUSTON, TX - Midtown, just outside of downtown Houston, is a habitat for many people, along with a thriving culinary and cultural scene. Since Midtown has a high number of eateries, cafés and is one of Houston's most walkable districts, it is simple to explore the neighborhood's culinary options.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Empty your stomach so you can taste these delicacies Latin American Foods

HOUSTON, TX - It's no surprise that Houston's cuisine sector is a melting pot of cultures. It's a big hit with tourists and locals alike. While Houston's Texas-Mexican cuisine is well-known, it also provides a range of cuisines from Central and South America. From tacos to flaky empanadas, you'll find them all in the city.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Cool places to fulfill your craving for whiskey

HOUSTON, TX - People drink whiskey to celebrate important events or to relax with friends in a neighborhood bar. The good news is that there are many venues where you can have a delicious whiskey cocktail or even take a whiskey-tasting course.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Three spots you can visit to taste succulent juices while celebrating national fresh-squeezed juice day

HOUSTON, TX - National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day falls every January 15th. Although it is still in next year, these locations can be your go-to choices when it comes to drinking some fresh juices. Vitamins and nutrients may be easily obtained by drinking fresh juices. You can get fresh-squeezed juices in a variety of tastes at several establishments around Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

You may want to check at these restaurants when national bacon day comes

HOUSTON, TX - National Bacon day falls on September 4. Bacon is delicious in almost any form, whether it's folded around a piece of meat or combined with chocolate. Houston has a wide variety of places to eat bacon. On National Bacon Day, you'll have an excuse to eat all the bacon you can find in Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

HISD Police Department supports Wesley ES students with comfort dogs to help ease back-to-school anxiety

HOUSTON, TX - August 23 is the first day of school for Houston's Wesley Elementary School students. They are welcomed by HISD Police Department comfort dogs to help them ease anxiety and depression due to the pandemic.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Niche: Rice University occupies first rank in 2022 best colleges for sports management

HOUSTON, TX - Kinesiology and physical therapy, sports management, and architecture were all occupied in the first rank at Rice University. Niche gave Rice university an overall grade of A+. In addition, many of its majors, such as engineering and art, were occupied in the top ten across the country as well.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Facts about University of Houston

HOUSTON, TX - The University of Houston (UH) sits at 4800 Calhoun Rd, Houston, TX 77004, United States. Founded in 1927, UH encouraged its students to pursue a passion for study, innovation, leadership, and determination to achieve greatness. On such a large urban campus, they offer a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate and continuing academic courses to their students.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Four places in Houston to experience sense of tranquility

HOUSTON, TX - In Houston, certain areas can create a feeling of tranquility and serenity, despite the city's image as a hub of traffic and impatient drivers. For those who need some quiet time to themselves, these locations are ideal.

Read full story
Houston, TX

National Rifle Association annuls its meeting because CONVID-19

HOUSTON, TX - The National Rifle Association (NRA) regrets to notify you that they have chosen to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits due to concerns regarding the safety of the NRA family and community. The event was supposed to take place in Houston from September 3 to 5, 2021. This cancellation applies to all Houston programs and conferences. The NRA will inform the people and community if there is any reschedule date for the exhibits and meetings.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Two HISD middle schools address learning loss caused by pandemics

HOUSTON, TX - Superintendent Millard House visited two HISD middle schools, Attucks Middle School and Stevenson Middle School to learn about the school's effort in adjusting the learning gap caused by pandemics.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy