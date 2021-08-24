Scott Hallam to assist Greater Houston community as 2021-2022 campaign chair

HOUSTON, TX - Scott Hallam, Williams' senior vice president for Transmission & Gulf of Mexico Operating Area, will take the step as the 2021-2022 campaign chair. This year's annual campaign will begin on September 21, 2021, as announced by United Way of Greater Houston. United Way of Greater Houston's yearly community campaign enables the organization to assist people in need with urgent necessities and help them to have a financially stable condition.

Amanda Mcmillian, the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Houston, said the community faced enormous challenges for many people due to the pandemic. The community can offer more chances for individuals and families to succeed through Hallam's commitment and leadership abilities.

There are several boards that

is now involved with, including United Way's board of trustees, Southern Gas Association, and The Santiago Partnership. Williams, a company that specializes in natural gas infrastructure, is the place where Gallam worked. He graduated from Ashland University and the University of Findlay. After the late, well-known philanthropist Cuba Wadlington Jr. in 1998, Williams is now the second United Way campaign chair from the Williams company.

Further, he had witnessed how United Way of Greater Houston supports their community to establish a sustainable quality of life. He expressed his gratitude for being able to serve as the campaign chair. In line with its centenary milestone, the organization strives to create opportunities for people to thrive by giving access to programs that promote financial stability and early child development. The program is called Second Century Vision.

Using research and statistics, Second Century Vision focuses on providing high-quality programs for families and individuals who have are financially unstable. Despite doing multiple occupations, some people still can't cover their monthly expenses.

These households are called Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE). In the Greater Houston region, almost one in two households, according to the recent United Way ALICE Report, are just one financial emergency away from financial trouble.

