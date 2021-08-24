Routine sleep schedule helps kids to adapt changes

HOUSTON, TX - Students have to adapt to the new condition due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since last year, students have had to change their habits, such as waking up early to start the day.

Philip Alapat, assistant professor of sleep medicine at Baylor, mentioned his priority cause of concern is the effect of online learning that caused some disarray scheduled. He also said that online learning did not require students to dress up and prepare other things early in the morning.

There are tips on

from the expert from Baylor College of Medicine. The first thing is to understand the suggested hours of sleep for kids and teenagers according to their age. Ten up to 13 hours is for people ages around three to five years old. Nine up to 11 hours is for people ages around six to 13 years old. Meanwhile, eight up to ten hours is for people ages around 14 to 17 years old.

Further, he advised students to build a new habit, for instance, changing the usual time when they wake up and go to bed. By setting the alarm 15 minutes earlier each day, it will gradually change the waking time earlier.

Alapat also mentioned the necessity of maintaining a sleep schedule. Caffeinated beverages like soda and energy drinks in the evening, as well as late afternoon naps, might interfere with a good night's sleep. Lastly, he stated that it is better to restrict kids from using gadgets for 30 minutes at the minimum before bed. Parents' role plays a significant role, too, as they need to create a routine sleep schedule to encourage their children to do the same.

