3 recommended skate shops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - You can get various needs for your skateboard at the skate shop. The skate shop provides a lot of stuff to make your skateboard look good and fit for use. Below are three skate shops recommendations where you can find the needs for your skateboards.

1. Surfhouse

Surfhouse, located at 1737 W34th St Ste 400 Houston, TX 77018, was established in 1967 that makes it become the oldest surf and skate shop in Houston, Texas. It offers some products related to surf and skate such as Surfboards, skateboards, walking shorts, t-shirts, and board shorts.

It opens every day from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM except on Sunday; it is open at 12:00 PM. Call the shop at (713) 686-3300.

2. Select Skate Shop

Select Skate Shop, located at 1641 Westheimer Ste 2 Houston, TX 77006, is a skate shop that offers shirts, outerwear, hard goods, and DVDs/media. One of the products of this shop is the Select X Gonz Tee shirt.

The shop opens every day from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, except on Sunday it is close at 8:00 PM. You can call the store at (832) 696-9652.

3. Southside Skateshop

Southside Skateshop, located at 11197 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77042, is a skate shop that offers skateboard products and footwear. The skateboard products include decks, trucks, wheels, bearings, grip tape, hardware, bushings, risers, and rails.

It opens from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM on weekdays, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, and from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday. Call the shop at (281) 201-5479.

