Shop 'til you drop in Chagrin Falls: It was recently recognized as a small town shopping destination

Shopping Photo by Pexels/Pixabay

Recently named one of the “Best Small Towns for Shopping” by USA Today , Chagrin Falls is home to more than 50 independent storefronts. It boasts everything from clothing boutiques to craft stores with public parks and award-winning restaurants mixed in between. Here are a few of the locally-owned shops the city has to offer:

The Artful Yarn

“Believing everyone deserves to be creative,” The Artful Yarn is a fun neighborhood shop where knitters and crocheters gather to learn new skills. The friendly team especially enjoys working with “beginners and the not-so-confident.” They provide suggestions and offer a carefully curated selection to help bring your projects to life.

Along with yarn and other supplies, the shop also hosts classes perfect for improving your techniques while meeting new friends. Make socks, scarves, and more.

Fireside Book Shop

What was once an auto body business is now home to the Fireside Book Shop . A Chagrin Falls fixture since 1963, it moved to its current location in 1968. Three floors feature new and gently used books, and you’ll also find a variety of toys, games, and puzzles. For added fun, don’t miss the shop’s book signings or the monthly Fireside Book Club.

Chagrin River Outfitters

Whether you’re new to fly fishing or boast years of experience, head to Chagrin River Outfitters . The knowledgeable team has fished or guided at some of the world’s most popular fishing destinations. They offer quality gear and will help you get the most out of your fishing experience.

The shop also holds fly-tying classes during the steelhead season and welcomes speakers who cover a range of fly fishing topics.

Chagrin Pet, Garden & Power Equipment