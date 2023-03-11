Explore Northeast Ohio's Vines & Wines Wine Trail

Wine tasting Photo by Photo Mix/Pixabay

If you’re looking to enjoy a weekend filled with fun and wine, head out and explore the Vines & Wines Wine Trail . You’ll also find unique museums, charming shops, and some of the country’s best-preserved covered bridges. Whether you want to sip an old favorite or discover something new, here are a few of the wineries found along the trail:

Old Firehouse Winery

Full of historic charm, the Old Firehouse Winery calls the first firehouse in Geneva-on-the-Lake home. It’s known for its award-winning wines and delicious food and is the world’s only winery with a working Ferris wheel. The ride offers fabulous views of Lake Erie and runs nightly throughout the summer months. Wines include Lake Effect, Grape Jamboree, and Lighthouse Niagara.

Rosabella Winery

At the Rosabella Winery , canine Charlie invites other friendly pups to come and hang out on the patio. This dog-friendly (outdoors only) destination serves wine for every taste, whether you prefer something dry or a little sweeter. Enjoy your refreshing drink with one of the winery’s famous pizzas and the cheesecake flight for dessert.

Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant

Situated in a wooded setting, the Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant features scenic views no matter the season. Sip your drinks in the warm, cozy dining room or spend a sunny day on the large quiet patio. During the week, the winery is peaceful and calm, while the weekends come to life with live music. Wines include Muddy Paw Semillon, Cabaret Franc, and Grand Blush. Enjoy a sample, glass, or bottle.

Stable Winery

Picturesque, the Stable Winery boasts over 120 acres, complete with a pond, grapevines, and acres of woods. True to its name, the winery is found inside the 1930s stables built by Dr. Lowery Guilinger to house his racehorses. While later converted to a residential home, the "ground floor remained intact with the original stable floors, doors, and hardware."

In the tasting room, sample red, white, and blush wines made from grapes primarily grown in the Grand River Valley. The menu also includes local craft beer and food offerings like soft pretzel sticks and pulled pork sandwiches.