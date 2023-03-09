Enjoy recreational fun at Ohio's state parks

Mohican State Park Photo by Leslie Saunders/Pixabay

With over 70 state parks, Ohio offers plenty of fun experiences and recreational opportunities. Whether you enjoy camping, bird watching, or just want to get out and explore, here are a few of the parks you don’t want to miss:

Hocking Hills State Park

From spring wildflowers to colorful fall foliage, Hocking Hills boasts Instagram-worthy views for every season. Both nationally and internationally acclaimed, the park offers outdoor fun for the entire family. Hike the trails, cast a line in Rose Lake, or test your skills at the archery range.

Burr Oak State Park

“Combining modern conveniences with the wilderness spirit of Ohio,” Burr Oak sits nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians. Bald eagles and herons call the lake home, and you may spot box turtles basking in the sun. Activities include boating, fishing, and disc golf.

Pymatuning State Park

Spanning the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, Pymatuning State Park keeps visitors busy from sunrise to sunset. Anglers enjoy some of the best walleye fishing in Ohio, while hikers take in picturesque views from the Beaver Dam or Lake Overlook trails. The park also offers other fun activities like swimming and Nature Center programs.

Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park

While small at 167 acres, Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park is not to be missed. Its unique rock formations draw visitors from near and far and are among the remaining few outcrops still exposed in northern Ohio. Trails lead past formations such as Indian Pass and Old Maid’s Kitchen, and diverse plant life is also found along the way.

Mohican State Park

With an adjacent state forest, Mohican offers plenty to see and do whether you’re looking for a low-key afternoon or a heart-pumping adventure on the park’s famous mountain bike trail. The park boasts over 1,000 acres of natural beauty, and many of its features formed during Ohio’s ice age.

When you aren’t enjoying recreational activities, check out the grist mill. It once stood north of Loudonville. The mill was dismantled and moved to its current location in 1971, and restored by a dedicated team in 2000. Today, the antique building with its waterwheel highlights milling in Ohio during the late 18th century. It's run by volunteers and is typically open on the weekends during the summer months. Even if the mill is not open during your visit, it’s still worth seeing from the outside.