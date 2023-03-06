5 restaurants to enjoy corned beef sandwiches in Ohio

Do you enjoy eating corned beef sandwiches? While probably most popular on St. Patrick’s Day, they are delicious any day of the year. When you’re ready to bite into some corned beef, head to one of these Ohio eateries:

Izzy’s

Izzy’s has been known for its sandwiches for over a century. It’s consistently ranked as the “best deli in Cincinnati.” Many dishes date back to its opening in 1901, and every bite bursts with flavor.

Enjoy Izzy’s famous Reuben. Piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, special dressing, and melted Swiss cheese, you won’t leave hungry. Round out your meal with the deli’s ever-popular potato pancake and your favorite soft drink.

Katzinger’s Delicatessen

An award-winning New York-style delicatessen, Katzinger’s started from humble beginnings. Today, many of its loyal customers come to enjoy the Reuben. A customer favorite since 1984, this delicious sandwich comes topped with hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing.

Kravitz Deli

Now a Mahoning Valley institution, Kravitz Deli opened as a way for Rose Kravitz and her family to earn a living during the Great Depression. She had more courage than money and survived the early days by “bartering work for food from local businesses and craftsmen.”

For a bit of heat, order the Kraut on Fire sandwich. This corned beef Reuben comes topped with hot peppers and hot pepper cheese and is best enjoyed with a side of coleslaw.

Slyman’s Restaurant

A go-to for many Clevelanders, Slyman’s is where you’ll find some of the tastiest corned beef in town. This iconic restaurant has been a local favorite since 1964. Over the years, the super-sized sandwiches have drawn the likes of Rachael Ray, and President George W. Bush even made a surprise visit in 2007.

Try the Reuben. One of Slyman’s most famous sandwiches, it features corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on rye.

Jack’s Deli and Restaurant

Another Cleveland tradition, Jack's Deli and Restaurant offers an “atmosphere that celebrates family, heritage, and hospitality.” Its corned beef is juicy, tender, lean, and made onsite.

On the menu, you’ll find a triple decker sandwich. One of the most popular offerings, it includes corned beef, hot pastrami, Muenster cheese, lettuce, and tomato, with coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing on the side.

