Dine out during Cleveland Restaurant Week

Jackie Myers

Do you enjoy dining out? If so, don’t miss Cleveland Restaurant Week. One of the largest culinary events in Northeast Ohio, it features restaurants from across different counties and invites everyone to come and indulge in a delicious three-course prix fixe dinner. The fun takes place between March 6 and 18, 2023, with participating eateries including:

Black Door Tavern

A speakeasy during Prohibition, the house now featuring the Black Door Tavern was raided for contraband liquor in 1927. The local sheriff’s department referred to the home as a “well-known establishment,” and owner John Whittene received a fine of one thousand dollars.

The Black Door Tavern opened in 2022, and is where people from Geneva and beyond come to share laughter and stories over drinks and a delicious meal. The Restaurant Week menu includes a winter Caesar salad, beef sliders, and a delectable dessert.

Don’s Lighthouse Grille

Situated along Cleveland’s waterfront, Don’s Lighthouse Grille is where you’ll find some of the finest steaks and freshest seafood in town. Hand-painted murals feature scenes from downtown Cleveland and neighboring communities, while copper and mahogany hues give the restaurant an elegant touch.

On the Restaurant Week menu, you’ll find Don’s Seafood Chowder, Faroe Island salmon, New York-style cheesecake, and other tasty dishes. The prix fixe menu is not offered on Friday or Saturday.

Great Scott Tavern

When Janet Scott decided to transform an old Euclid post office, the Great Scott Tavern was born. The restaurant is known for its diverse culinary offerings, and you can grab a seat in the dining room or at the wraparound bar overlooking the open kitchen.

During Restaurant Week, the chefs will serve cranberry walnut salad, walleye, French silk pie, and more. This event menu is available Thursday through Saturday only.

Pier W

With architecture designed to resemble the hull of a cruise ship, Pier W is one of the most unique restaurants in Lakewood. It features stunning skyline and sunset views and is a popular spot for celebrating special occasions.

The Restaurant Week menu is available exclusively Monday through Friday between March 6th and March 17th. Offerings include fried green tomatoes, honey-roasted rotisserie quail, and vanilla bean crème brulee.

