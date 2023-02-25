Play a round of golf on Ohio's courses

Jackie Myers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkpRk_0kzLBB6D00
Golf coursePhoto byPaul Brennan/Pixabay

With over 900 golf courses in Ohio, it can be hard to know where to play. When you’re ready to tee off, head to one of these courses where you’ll need to dodge sand traps and water hazards:

Sleepy Hollow (Brecksville)

Enjoy a round at Ohio’s number two municipal course. Sleepy Hollow boasts a classic out-and-in layout. The holes are known for both their beauty and difficulty, and the back nine is shorter and more strategic. The pace of play is approximately 15 minutes per hole.

Manakiki Golf Course (Willoughby)

Full of history, Manakiki sits on land that was once the summer estate of Howard Hanna, a well-known Cleveland industrialist. The course is challenging from beginning to end, and hole number eight will surely add to your score. In the 1950s, it was “considered the most difficult par four on tour” when the course hosted the Carling Open.

Manakiki also offers fun events throughout the year, such as short game clinics and two-player scrambles.

Gleneagles Golf Club (Twinsburg)

With over 20 bunkers and water hazards on 11 holes, it’s no wonder that Gleneagles is one of the most challenging courses in the Twinsburg area.

If you’re a beginner, don’t let that stop you from enjoying a round. The course welcomes all levels and also features elevation changes and towering trees. Before teeing off, warm up on the onsite driving range.

The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills (Batavia)

“Where nature meets luxury,” The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills is a golfer’s paradise meandering through heavily forested hills. The course features bunkers, sand traps, and well-maintained fairways, and you will likely see wildlife during your round. Weather permitting, The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills stays open throughout the year.

Millcreek Golf Course (Boardman)

Welcoming golfers since 1928, Millcreek features two championship 18-hole courses. Called “one of America’s 30 best municipal courses by Golfweek,” the South Course offers a flat terrain with natural areas coming into play on five holes.

On the North Course, golfers find mature trees and natural hazards. Combined, the courses have more than 100 bunkers to avoid.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# golf courses# Ohio# golfing

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about places to eat and fun attractions to visit in Ohio.

Ohio State
487 followers

More from Jackie Myers

Ohio State

Spend a fun-filled day exploring Ohio's caverns

Are you looking for a fun adventure? If so, Ohio is home to several caverns waiting to be explored. They’re full of history, unique formations, and maybe even a little folklore. The caverns include:

Read full story
Ohio State

Shop 'til you drop at Ohio's public markets

For a fun day of shopping, head to one of Ohio’s public markets. Such markets often offer unique insights into a community and feature local vendors selling various goods. Best of all, those on this list are open year-round. Here are a few of the public markets the Buckeye State has to offer:

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Dine out during Cleveland Restaurant Week

Do you enjoy dining out? If so, don’t miss Cleveland Restaurant Week. One of the largest culinary events in Northeast Ohio, it features restaurants from across different counties and invites everyone to come and indulge in a delicious three-course prix fixe dinner. The fun takes place between March 6 and 18, 2023, with participating eateries including:

Read full story
Ohio State

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ohio's Parades

Whether you are truly Irish or are just Irish for a day, you don’t want to miss Ohio’s St. Patrick’s Day parades. Packed full of fun, they will surely have you dancing a jig. The parades include:

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Eat at a Cleveland area restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Every week on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Guy Fieri makes viewers hungry as he visits some of the best greasy spoon restaurants across the country. He’s no stranger to Cleveland and has come to town to sample everything from wiener schnitzel to bacon-wrapped tater tots. Here are a few Cleveland area eateries featured on the show:

Read full story
Ohio State

Say I do at Ohio's wedding venues

Are you planning a wedding? If so, congratulations! Finding a venue is a major part of the process, and Ohio is home to a range of exciting options, from rustic farmhouses to elegant estates. Here are several venues where you can hold your ceremony and reception all in one place:

Read full story
Ohio State

Enjoy mountain biking fun on Ohio's trails

Whether you’re looking for an easy mountain bike ride or a challenging one, Ohio’s trails offer something for everyone. When you’re ready for a day of pedaling fun, consider an adventure along one of these paths:

Read full story
Ohio State

Explore Ohio's auto shows

Whether you’re searching for a new vehicle or a car buff who likes to see the latest models, head to Ohio’s auto shows. They are held throughout the state and often offer test drives as part of the fun. Here are three auto shows you don’t want to miss:

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Visit museums and more at Ohio State

For more than a century, The Ohio State University has been the “stage for academic achievement and a laboratory for innovation.” But did you know that it also features attractions open to the public? Here are several you can visit the next time you’re in Columbus:

Read full story
Ohio State

Shop for bargains at Ohio's year-round flea markets

If you enjoy shopping for bargains and one-of-a-kind finds, lace up your walking shoes and explore Ohio’s flea markets. They feature thousands of items, from antiques to locally-grown produce. Here are four year-round flea markets you don’t want to miss:

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops

Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweries

Whether after work or on the weekends, there’s nothing better than meeting friends for an ice-cold pint of beer. If you’re in the Cleveland area, here are three places where you can sip everything from lagers to pale ales:

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Three places to enjoy bird-watching fun in Ohio

Did you know that Ohio offers some of the best bird-watching in the United States? The possibilities are nearly endless, and amateur and experienced birders alike spot everything from sparrows to indigo buntings. When you’re ready to watch for nature’s feathery creatures, head to one of these destinations for a day of bird-watching fun:

Read full story
Ohio State

Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy