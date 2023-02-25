Play a round of golf on Ohio's courses

Golf course Photo by Paul Brennan/Pixabay

With over 900 golf courses in Ohio, it can be hard to know where to play. When you’re ready to tee off, head to one of these courses where you’ll need to dodge sand traps and water hazards:

Sleepy Hollow (Brecksville)

Enjoy a round at Ohio’s number two municipal course. Sleepy Hollow boasts a classic out-and-in layout. The holes are known for both their beauty and difficulty, and the back nine is shorter and more strategic. The pace of play is approximately 15 minutes per hole.

Manakiki Golf Course (Willoughby)

Full of history, Manakiki sits on land that was once the summer estate of Howard Hanna, a well-known Cleveland industrialist. The course is challenging from beginning to end, and hole number eight will surely add to your score. In the 1950s, it was “considered the most difficult par four on tour” when the course hosted the Carling Open.

Manakiki also offers fun events throughout the year, such as short game clinics and two-player scrambles.

Gleneagles Golf Club (Twinsburg)

With over 20 bunkers and water hazards on 11 holes, it’s no wonder that Gleneagles is one of the most challenging courses in the Twinsburg area.

If you’re a beginner, don’t let that stop you from enjoying a round. The course welcomes all levels and also features elevation changes and towering trees. Before teeing off, warm up on the onsite driving range.

The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills (Batavia)

“Where nature meets luxury,” The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills is a golfer’s paradise meandering through heavily forested hills. The course features bunkers, sand traps, and well-maintained fairways, and you will likely see wildlife during your round. Weather permitting, The Golf Club at Stonelick Hills stays open throughout the year.

Millcreek Golf Course (Boardman)

Welcoming golfers since 1928, Millcreek features two championship 18-hole courses. Called “one of America’s 30 best municipal courses by Golfweek,” the South Course offers a flat terrain with natural areas coming into play on five holes.

On the North Course, golfers find mature trees and natural hazards. Combined, the courses have more than 100 bunkers to avoid.