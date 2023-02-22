Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Ohio's Parades

St. Patrick's Day Parade Photo by Squirrel_photos/Pixabay

Whether you are truly Irish or are just Irish for a day, you don’t want to miss Ohio’s St. Patrick’s Day parades. Packed full of fun, they will surely have you dancing a jig. The parades include:

Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

See why Dublin, Ohio, was named one of the “top ten places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day” by Orbitz. The mile-long route features over 100 bands, bagpipes, and equestrian teams, with Grand Leprechaun Deb Papesh leading the fun.

The parade starts on March 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Before lining up along the city’s streets, enjoy the pancake breakfast sponsored by the Lion’s Club.

Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What started as a small religious procession in 1967 has become the Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day Parade known and loved today. The 2023 parade begins at noon on March 11. Spectators come and party in all weather conditions. Some years the fun started under a shining sun and ended with a few inches of snow.

Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A beloved family tradition, the Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been entertaining crowds for the last 45 years. The fun includes floats and marching bands and kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on March 12, 2023. Between 25,000 to 35,000 spectators come to enjoy this annual event.

Cleveland's St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Celebrating over 180 years of St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland, Cleveland's St. Patrick’s Day Parade is arguably one of the biggest events in Ohio. It draws over 100,000 people and 10,000 participants who put on an amazing show.

The action starts on March 17 at 1:04 p.m. After the parade, spectators pack Cleveland pubs like Flannery’s and P.J. McIntyre’s to continue the fun.