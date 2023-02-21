Eat at a Cleveland area restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Diner Photo by Michelle Raponi/Pixabay

Every week on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Guy Fieri makes viewers hungry as he visits some of the best greasy spoon restaurants across the country.

He’s no stranger to Cleveland and has come to town to sample everything from wiener schnitzel to bacon-wrapped tater tots. Here are a few Cleveland area eateries featured on the show:

Melt Bar and Grilled

While Diners, Drive-ins and Dives was the first national television appearance for Melt Bar and Grilled, it wasn‘t the last. The restaurant has also gained attention from shows like Food Paradise and Man Vs. Food.

During Guy’s visit, he sampled Parmageddon. This delicious grilled cheese sandwich is a seasonal offering that features sautéed onions, cheddar cheese, vodka kraut, and a cheese and potato pierogi. Guy loved this sandwich so much that he mentioned it on Late Night with David Letterman.

If Parmageddon isn’t on the menu, other gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches include Monte Cristo and Mighty Macaroni.

The Rowley Inn

Called one of the best bars in Cleveland, The Rowley Inn is a “place where you can drink at 7:00 a.m. and not be judged.” It’s across from the famed A Christmas Story house and was a favorite among the movie’s extras.

Enjoy the bacon-wrapped tots. Featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, this appetizer offers large handmade tots wrapped in bacon with chipotle ranch dressing for dipping.

Lucky’s Café

Open for breakfast and lunch, Lucky’s Café became a Cleveland favorite in 2002. The chefs showcase the season’s bounty, and true to their farm-to-table philosophy, they source ingredients straight from Ohio‘s farmers and producers.

On the menu, you will find the restaurant’s ever-popular biscuits and gravy. Guy enjoyed this dish made up of cheddar scallion biscuits topped with sausage gravy and soft scrambled eggs. If you visit the café on the weekend, it’s best to arrive early to avoid a long wait.