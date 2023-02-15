Enjoy mountain biking fun on Ohio's trails

Jackie Myers

Mountain bikingPhoto bySimon Feder/Pixabay

Whether you’re looking for an easy mountain bike ride or a challenging one, Ohio’s trails offer something for everyone. When you’re ready for a day of pedaling fun, consider an adventure along one of these paths:

Mitchell Memorial Forest Mountain Bike Trail

For an exciting day outdoors, head to the Mitchell Memorial Forest. It offers 1,649 acres of adventure and is home to Hamilton County’s first official mountain bike trail.

Two paths combine for 8.1 miles of cycling fun. Trail A boasts technical features and steep to moderate terrain, while Trail B is a bit more advanced with some sections of more difficult terrain. The path is typically open from dawn to dusk from April to December.

Vultures Knob Mountain Bike Trails

What was once a farmer’s landfill is now home to Vultures Knob. It’s considered by many to be the “most unusual technical singletrack in Ohio.” The trail stretches 125 acres along the Killbuck River, and “old school fall line trails mix with newer design concepts” to create an unforgettable ride.

Weather permitting, Vultures Knob is open 365 days a year. Pay per visit or become a member for unlimited cycling fun. Helmets are mandatory.

East Rim Trail System

With varied terrain, amazing scenery, and fun obstacles, the East Rim Trail System draws riders from near and far. It’s the first mountain bike trail within Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and challenges beginning and seasoned cyclists alike. The path is usually open between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Troy Mountain Bike Area

Better known as TMBA, the Troy Mountain Bike Area was founded in 1990 by a group of cycling enthusiasts. It’s located at Troy’s Duke Park and offers a fun ride for all abilities.

Beginners looking to test their skills on natural terrain should start with the Adventure Loop path, while intermediate riders can enjoy a journey along the .52-mile Swampy Ridge route. You’ll also find the Skills Trail boasting twists, turns, and rock garden features.

