Shop for bargains at Ohio's year-round flea markets

Jackie Myers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cb1nz_0kgvoya600
Flea marketPhoto byJacqueline Macou/Pixabay

If you enjoy shopping for bargains and one-of-a-kind finds, lace up your walking shoes and explore Ohio’s flea markets. They feature thousands of items, from antiques to locally-grown produce. Here are four year-round flea markets you don’t want to miss:

Jaime’s Flea Market

One of northern Ohio’s last remaining traditional flea markets, Jaime’s began as an auction house in the 1960s. Today, it’s “like visiting an estate sale and dozens of garage sales in one trip” Over 250,000 shoppers visit annually, and everyone has their own strategy. Some like to come early to see the new merchandise, while others prefer to arrive late in hopes of scoring the best bargains. Jaime’s Flea Market in South Amherst is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Caesar Creek Flea Market

Breathe fresh country air at the Caesar Creek Flea Market. It boasts over 100 indoor and outdoor vendors, and more than 5,000 shoppers visit every weekend. In addition to the amazing bargains, Caesar Creek also offers concession restaurants serving delicious bites and refreshing beverages. The market is open rain or shine on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market

A 12-acre bargain hunter’s paradise, the Hartville Marketplace & Flea Market began as a livestock auction in 1939. Today, it’s one of the "top 20 flea markets in the United States." The market welcomes over one million visitors annually, and when you’re finished searching for treasures outside, head indoors to discover more exciting finds in the marketplace. Shopping is offered on Monday and Thursday through Saturday.

Rinky Dink Flea Market

Don’t let the name fool you. The Rinky Dink Flea Market is full of amazing finds. It’s located in Marietta, and with thousands of new and used items, there’s something for everyone. Each visit offers a fun treasure hunt, and you can shop for comic books, handmade quilts, and much more. The Rinky Dink Flea Market welcomes shoppers Friday through Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

