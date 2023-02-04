Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweries

Beer Photo by Engin_Akyurt/Pixabay

Whether after work or on the weekends, there’s nothing better than meeting friends for an ice-cold pint of beer. If you’re in the Cleveland area, here are three places where you can sip everything from lagers to pale ales:

Great Lakes Brewing Company

When the Great Lakes Brewing Company opened in 1988, it became Ohio’s original craft brewery. Today, it’s famous for serving innovative craft beers. The seasonal Christmas Ale always draws a crowd, and the Dortmunder Gold Lager is also not to be missed. For added fun, go behind the scenes during a public tour. The friendly guide will share fun facts about the brewery’s history and offer an up-close look at the brewing process. The tour lasts about an hour and includes four five-ounce samples and an exclusive pint glass to take home.

Forest City Brewery

On a warm, sunny evening, head to the Forest City Brewery. It features one of the best outdoor drinking spaces in Cleveland. Visitors often claim “it’s like being in their own backyard,” and the cozy biergarten comes complete with fire pits, towering trees, and comfortable camping chairs. Best of all, friendly, leashed pups can join in on the outdoor fun. When the weather keeps you inside, the brewery also offers a tasting room where you can cheer on your favorite hometown teams. The menu includes a daily rotation of seven or eight brews and delicious bites like pulled pork sandwiches and a buffalo chicken dip served with celery and warm pita bread.

Masthead Brewing Company

If you’re looking for a place where the food is as popular as the beer, head to the Masthead Brewing Company. It’s found inside an old building constructed as an automotive dealership in 1921. The taproom boasts an industrial setting, and several televisions show the night’s sporting action. Enjoy a pint of Superior Wit with the brewery’s famous Neapolitan-style pizza (vegan and vegetarian options are available).