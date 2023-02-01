Three places to enjoy bird-watching fun in Ohio

Sparrows Photo by Oldiefan/Pixabay

Did you know that Ohio offers some of the best bird-watching in the United States? The possibilities are nearly endless, and amateur and experienced birders alike spot everything from sparrows to indigo buntings. When you’re ready to watch for nature’s feathery creatures, head to one of these destinations for a day of bird-watching fun:

Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge

With a variety of habitats, the more than 8,000-acre Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge offers the perfect layover for a range of bird species. It was once part of the Great Black Swamp and has been designated a Globally Important Bird Area by the American Bird Conservancy. Watch for thrushes, orioles, hummingbirds, and more.

Shawnee State Park

Lace up your hiking boots at Shawnee State Park and “explore the backcountry of southern Ohio’s Appalachian foothills.” Its land was once the hunting grounds for Shawnee tribes. Today, birders can wander along miles of scenic trails in search of hundreds of species. The park is especially popular for bird-watching from late April to early May as migratory birds make their first stop in Ohio’s Shawnee region.

Magee Marsh

The migrating North American warblers create such a spring spectacular at the Magee Marsh that they draw visitors from around the world. It’s so impressive, some birders have made the trip for the last 25 years! The marsh sits along the southern shore of Lake Erie and welcomes the warblers as they prepare to "migrate across the lake to their breeding grounds in the north." The best time to visit is mid-May. Warbler species include Nashville, Myrtle, and black-throated blue.

Before heading out, grab an identification book to easily identify the species you don’t recognize. You’ll be surprised at what you may find.