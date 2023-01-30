Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoos

Lion Photo by Alexas-Fotos/Pixabay

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Ohio’s zoos feature fascinating animals from around the world. You’ll find species both big and small, and enjoy a day out you won’t soon forget. Here are four zoos in the Buckeye State you’ll want to visit:

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden

Home to a famous hippo named Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden officially opened in 1875. It’s the country’s second oldest zoo and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1987. When you’re not watching Fiona in Hippo Cove, learn about the animals in African Penguin Point, Elephant Reserve, and other exciting habitats.

Toledo Zoo and Aquarium

With over one million annual visitors, the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium is popular among locals and visitors alike. It’s a leader in global wildlife conservation and strives to “create a brighter future for all living things.” The animals represent over 700 species, and the exhibits will take you on a fun journey from the tropics to Greenland and beyond.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

An Ohio fixture since 1927, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium started with a small collection of animals. Now, it’s home to more than 10,000 creatures from near and far. For one of the best ways to see the zoo, enjoy the VIP Behind the Scenes experience. You will discover sloths, penguins, cheetahs, and other fascinating species from a golf cart. Along the way, the guide will answer your questions and share what it was like to travel with Jack Hanna.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Now home to over 3,000 animals, you would probably never guess that the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo started in 1882 with 14 American deer. Today, it’s best known for housing one of North America’s largest collections of primates and its incredible rainforest exhibit featuring a simulated tropical rainstorm. Another zoo highlight includes Australian Adventure. No passport is required to head down under to enjoy an up-close look at kangaroos, wallabies, and koalas (look closely in the live eucalyptus trees).