Can I Remove The Peel And Stick Wall Tiles Without Ruining My Wall?

So, you have installed peel and stick wall tiles without any problem, but now that time has passed, the tiles have now worn down and are starting to not look so good. Or perhaps you have just bought a nice set of drawers that makes these wall tiles completely redundant.

Now comes the most dreaded moment of house remodeling: having to remove the peel and stick wall tiles. For those who are renting, you start fearing losing your security deposit or making the landlord very, very angry about it. For those who own their homes, the annoyance comes from potentially having to repaint the entire wall because the tiles tore the old paint off.

You may be thinking that something so easy to place should also be easy to remove, and this is true to a certain extent: adhesives can be removed easier than proper ceramic tiling or wooden paneling, but it cannot be done as casually as grabbing a corner of the tile and just ripping it away.

The good news is that the new peel and stick wall tiles are designed by a good company to keep your walls safe when you inevitably have to remove or replace them. This, of course, is not a green light to do it however you want; you have to follow the proper procedure, just as you did when installing them in the first place.

Assessing the tile

First things first: you need to take a closer look at the state of the tile. Removing wall decorations like these depends on how aged the tiles themselves are. Wear and tear do take their toll on them, and this includes the adhesive itself.

If the tiles have been placed for a while, or the conditions they have been exposed to are not exactly optimal, then there is a good chance the adhesive has deteriorated significantly. Generally, this is not something you would want, but in this case, it is a good bit of luck for you.

A good way to test the adhesive’s strength is to simply grab a corner and gently pull it. It likely will stay in place, but you will get a feel as to how strong it is. If it gives way completely, then simply carry on until you either meet resistance again or the tile is fully off.

You need to be careful, though, if you pull too hard you might end up ripping the wall up yourself, which is the one thing we are trying to avoid here.

Taking the tile off the wall

The tiles will still likely remain adhered to the wall; after all, we ensure that the adhesives are of high quality. There are a couple of approaches you can take towards removing the tiles.

Option 1: Heat

Those who paid attention to the instructions to place these wall tiles will have noticed that you should keep them away from heat sources. This is because heat degrades the adhesive, which now works to our advantage.

Now, before you go looking for a flamethrower, do remember that most heat sources in a household are things like stoves, ovens and hairdryers. In fact, a hairdryer is precisely what can work best for us here.

Use the dryer to blow hot air onto the adhesive part. If you were not able to pull part of the tile, simply point the dryer towards the corner at a diagonal angle, in order to get as much hot air onto the adhesive part of the tile.

The heat will soften up the adhesive, and you will be able to remove the peel and stick wall tile with minimal resistance. Do make sure you do this slowly and thoroughly, warming up the tile as you progress. This is not a one-and-done kind of deal, so take your time.

Option 2: Water

Remember how the instructions refer to keeping the wall dry before you place the tiles? Not entirely different from heat, water and moisture in general reduce the effectiveness of the adhesive. Removing wall decorations with water work better with concrete walls.

Simply pour a bit of water on the points between the tiles. If you have an opening from when you pulled it beforehand, you can try it there. Once again, pull slowly after giving the water enough time to soak and erode the adhesive.

You can then use a scraper, or even a spatula to carefully lift the tiles. If your tiles are not from Commomy, you will need to clean up the remnant glue that will stay on the wall. Avoid rougher items, like metal sponges, to scrape them off, as you might damage the wall.

Using mineral spirits in small quantities can work better for this purpose, although if you are so inclined, you can spend an hour or two using your scraper to carefully remove the adhesives as well.

There are some slightly riskier things you may attempt if you cannot get an opening: Using a knife to cut up an opening in the middle of the tile can be good for letting the water in, but if you are dealing with a more delicate wall underneath, you risk damaging it.

Slow and steady wins the race

The importance of being careful the whole time cannot be understated. If you remove the peel and stick wall tile too quickly, no matter how well you have weakened the glue, you will inevitably reach a part where the bond is still strong, and you will rip off the wall.

The process as a whole requires care and patience; removing wall decorations without damaging your walls will take you anywhere from a couple of hours to an entire afternoon, depending on how much you need removing.

You cannot rush this process at any point, lest you end up with paint scraps hanging off your tiles. When it comes to bringing your wall back to how it was before, or preparing it for a new set of tiles, it is better to be safe than sorry.