Why is 3D Peel and Stick Wall Tile the Perfect Option for Rental Property?

Jack Jim

You spend months hunting your dream rental apartments with seemingly everything and are located in a quiet area near your office and all services. You decorated your apartment with your favorite accessories and colors. However, the blind walls still bother you because you don't have to live with vertical blinds and magnolia walls forever! Are you reluctant to spend both money and time just because you live in a rental? Don't worry, another second!

So, guys, roll up your sleeves because we will tackle a permanent solution to a temporary space today. Of course, "3D peel and stick wall tiles". Yes! 3D peel and stick wall tiles are a perfect choice if you're renting. These tiles are easy to install on any smooth and clean surface like glass tiles or ceramic tiles, and it is effortless to remove at the end of your lease with no damage to the wall. No Doubt, 3D peel and stick wall tiles make you love your rental home without sacrificing your security deposit.

So, Keep reading to see why this temporary and removable 3D peel and stick wall tiles are the best options for your rental home?

You Can Remove Your Peel and Stick Wall Tiles Without Ruining the Wall

The 3D peel and stick wall tiles will finally replace the ugly walls that you can't look at anymore. When you leave your rental apartment, two scenarios are possible.

1: The apartment owner may love your new 3D peel and Stick Wall Tiles and refund your purchase.

2: The second thing is that the apartment owner will love it but will ask you to remove the peel and stick wall tiles and leave the apartment in its original condition.

So, if the second scenario prevails, plan an hour to remove the peel and stick wall tiles. Peel and stick wall tile, by nature, is designed to adhere well enough to provide a water-resistant barrier. It would help if you had a heat gun or blow dryer and a scraper to lift the peel and stick tile. So, follow these steps to remove the 3D peel and stick wall tiles:

  • Use the heat gun or blow dryer to warm up the adhesive on the peel and stick tile enough to re-lay it successfully.
  • Warm-up enough to soften the peel and stick tiles adhesive
  • You should be able to work a putty knife under the edge of the peel and stick tiles and remove them.
  • Then, pull softly and start with the corners.
  • If the tile resists, then warm up longer.

Finally, use a degreaser to wash the wall. So, you can remove the excess glue left by the peel and stick tiles.

Peel and Stick Wall Tiles Are Resistant To Humidity

There is a big difference between heat resistance and warming up to soften the 3D peel and stick wall tiles for removal. 3D peel and stick tiles are resistant to humidity. 3D peel and stick wall tiles will retain moisture or heat without any problem. But, it will not make the peel and stick tiles fall off.

You will need to warm up the tiles for long enough to soften the adhesive and make it easier to peel. If you do not warm up or provide heat to the peel and stick tiles, it will be difficult to peel and damage the wall.

Plan to Prepare the Underlying Surface

As with any tiling project, you need to prepare the wall properly before starting peeling and sticking. This preparation involves cleaning the surface well, reducing it if necessary, and taking any steps to ensure that it is smooth and smooth. This may include adding a sanding or baking board. Don't cheat on essential tasks!

Installing a 3D Peel and Stick Wall Tile

Peel and stick, which is a vinyl product. It is easier to cut, has no mastic or grout, and is cheaper to buy. It's not that difficult to install a peel-and-stick wall tile. 3D Peel and Stick Wall Tiles are DIY themselves so that anyone can install them easily. No need to buy special tools or pay a tailoring professional.

The surface preparation is essential, and the wall must be sound and grease-free. You need just a cutter and only a tool with peel and stick tiles. It is quick and easy, and you can install peel and stick wall tiles as long as the surface and grout lines are smooth and clean.

Smart adhesive lets you place each tile along the way to make sure you have the perfect, permanent, and even more than layout.

Once you are satisfied with its location and alignment, put a lot of pressure on it. Then the adhesive will start to stick to the surface.

Unique Peel and Stick Wall Tiles

Here is what makes peel and stick tiles unique and revolutionary in the interior decorating world:

  • Just peel and stick tiles because they are peel and stick wall tiles.
  • Install directly over existing tiles or on the wall.
  • Peel and stick wall tiles are resistant to heat and humidity.
  • Remove peel and stick wall tiles easily without damaging the wall.
Bottom Line

Peel and stick wall tiles are ideal for those who can't (or don't want) permanent home decor. Not only this but Peel and Stick tiles are an excellent solution for those with no experience with home improvement projects, as the installation does not require a contractor or professional. They're easy to install and stick to the wall as promised. This selection includes some checkered and modern options as well as more traditional patterns. It is also less complicated to install than traditional tile, which requires hours and many materials (e.g., mortar, grout, tile spacer, etc.). All you need to do is measure the space, back up, and attach the tile to the wall. If you're looking for an instant update at a reasonable price, the peel and stick wall tiles fit the bill.

Did you use peel and stick tiles? Let us know what you think, or post your questions at Commomy Decor before trying!

Rental decorwall decor

Comments / 2

Published by

I am a designer working in a design office.

Los Angeles County, CA
213 followers

