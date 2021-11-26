Come On! Let Wall Decals Decorate Your Walls and Fill Your Home with Christmas Spirit

It's that time of year again where people are looking for some last-minute Christmas decorating ideas. Why not try vinyl wall decals? If ever there were a decoration that is simple and easy to apply, this is it. So, make this holiday season merry and bright with festive decorations that you can change out next year!

The possibilities for vinyl wall decals are endless: you can put them on the windows of your home, you can decorate your children's rooms with them. And for those of you who spend the festive season in a rented property, no worries: in just one hour, you can take your walls from bland to full and fabulous!

Wall decals are an affordable way to spruce up your space while still keeping it simple and easy. They are easy to apply and will last for years! You can put them on any smooth surface, and they will stick without damaging the paint or wallpaper underneath. You can choose them from a variety of cool designs. There are so many options out there, and it's hard to know where to begin. The good news is that we've got you covered! Whether you're an amateur or an expert, our ideas below will assist you in decorating your home with vinyl wall decals this Christmas. Now let's get on with it…

How to Choose the Right Wall Decals This Christmas?

Wall decals make the perfect resource to decorate your walls beautifully. However, if you plan to apply wall decals this Christmas, it's important to decide what type of wall decal you need first.

The right choice will depend on the style of your room, how much time you have, and even your preferences. Deciding which one is for you can be a bit tricky, but our guide below will assist you in choosing the best wall decals for your space.

Know the product to decorate better

Nothing should be done without conducting an adequate study on it first. Learn about what you need to know before purchasing wall decals before taking any amount off your seasonal budget. Some areas are simple as peeling and sticking, while others necessitate priming and pretreating the wall. You would probably not want to go through all the trouble if you are unsure how it would turn out.

It is also important for you to know where to place your wall decals. If you are decorating a child's room, then you have less leeway in terms of placement. If possible, do not choose unreachable spots. If you are not careful, you might end up in a room that looks like it was vandalized.

Choose a design that will work throughout the season.

From the tree to the stockings and everything in between, there is no reason why you cannot choose a wall decal that will work for your entire holiday season. While many designs work well for the two weeks leading up to Christmas, some decals can remain on the walls through New Year's Day. Now that you have selected which type of wall decal will be the best pick to keep your walls looking perfect, make sure to choose winter wall decals that will look as trendy in January as they do in December. Here are some great ideas for decorating different rooms with wall decals for Christmas:

Living Room: The living room is probably the easiest place for you to decorate with Christmas wall decals. If you live in a rented apartment or house, then your landlord must approve of whatever type of decal you choose to put up. Neutral tones are always best, but be sure to prime the walls beforehand if they're not an option. You can use wall decals with classic Christmas colors like red and green, but you can also choose those that look more modern such as silver and gold.

Kitchen: The kitchen might be the only room in your home where you want to put up a wall decal on a door or cabinets. If you do, make sure the decal you choose is easy to apply and won't peel off when you open or close the kitchen cabinets. If it's your kitchen, then you might want to try putting up a chevron pattern for an exciting twist on tradition.

Bedroom: Your bedroom can be decorated with wall decals too! The trick is to choose something that won't keep you awake at night. One option is to use wall decals with monochromatic colors, like blue or grey. You can also opt for wall decals that are nature-inspired, like leaves and flowers. Whatever design you choose, make sure it complements your room's existing decor instead of transforming the space completely.

Bathroom: You can use wall decals to decorate your bathroom as well. They're easy to clean and can last for years! If you want to replace the bland shower curtain, then a wall decal is perfect for you.

Eye-catching decals for a refreshing look

If you want a new look for your living space, you have to think outside of the box when decorating your home. For one thing, wall decals are eye-catching and stylish when it comes to updating your space. You can be sure to make a statement with this type of design element during any season, especially if you choose the right decals for wall decor.

Make sure it works with your décor

If you have a singular style throughout your entire house, or you intend to use the same one every year, then, by all means, choose a decal that fits your overall design. However, if you are indecisive, consider using the wall decal as an accent piece rather than for its entire run. For example, if you use the tree year after year, but this time around changing it up by choosing a color theme or style from one year to the next.

Add a touch of convenience.

If you are not the type of person who likes to remove your wall decals after you are done with them, consider using a design that will make it easier for you. Nowadays, there are many options available. You can choose decals that go on the walls in a single sheet or individual pieces. Some designs even look like they are painted on! Just make sure that your choice is not going to damage the wall in any way when you remove it at the end of the holiday season.

Cover a larger area with a set of wall decals

If you have a ton of square footage to cover, consider using one large wall decal for all four walls rather than individual pieces here and there. In the same fashion, get creative by creating an entire scene on each wall or Search for Christmas wall decals that are fully removable so that they can be stored away at the end of the season and put back on the walls every year. You can also choose to remove it yourself or have an installation service come out to your home to do it.

Pick an area that most needs the holiday cheer.

You can install a removable, reusable wall decal on almost every wall in your home. Usually, living rooms are the guardians of the Christmas trees. Nonetheless, your kitchen, hallway walls, and even bathrooms don't need to hold back on the holiday spirit. There is no reason why you cannot use wall decals in places outside your living room.

Keep your theme fresher than a live Christmas tree.

If you are looking for a long-lasting décor that will never wilt, go with wall decals over live trees. While they may be a real treat to have in your home during the holiday season, they need to be watched carefully, so they don't dry out and die after being on display for too long. With an artificial Christmas tree, all you have to do is spruce it up with a bit of fake snow and maybe some tinsel once in a while.

Finding the Perfect Winter Wall Decals

Winter is a great time to make your home cozy and welcoming. There are many ways you can decorate your house during the winter. Wall decals are one of the most versatile ways to decorate your home during the winter. You can use them on almost any wall, including living rooms, hallways, and even bathrooms. They help you transform your house into a holiday haven without spending too much money on labor and additional materials.

Choose the right colors:

The color of the wall decal is one of the most important things to consider. Wall decals come in a wide range of colors and patterns you can choose from. Make sure that the color complements your room. Also, if you have kids, don't choose anything too dark or bright because it might scare them while playing inside their rooms during winter break.

Pick the right size:

Wall decals come in different sizes. Decide on the size of your wall decal before buying it. Make sure that the size you choose will be able to cover all or at least most of your wall. You can even use multiple wall decals to make a bigger picture if you think one is insufficient for your room.

How To Install Wall Decals?

After choosing your wall decals and buying them in the size and color you want, it's time to install them in your room. You can do it yourself or hire an installation professional to decorate your walls for you.

1: Make sure that the wall you are putting the decals on is clean and free of any dirt, paint, or dust before starting the installation process. If there is too much grease on your walls, then your decal might not stick properly and even start peeling off over time.

2: Decide on the best position for your wall decal, and then peel off the transfer paper that comes with it. Be careful not to touch the decal part you will be sticking to your walls because you might leave a mark or oil from your hands on it.

3: Use a hard object to rub the decal from one corner to another. Then, go over it with a soft cloth to eliminate any air bubbles and make sure the decal is properly sticking to your walls.

4: Use something harder than a credit card or any other object that might have sharp corners to push down the edges, so they stick to the wall.

5: Once you have decided that your decals are firmly sticking to your walls, peel off the transfer paper on top of it and admire how good they look!

Conclusion:

Wall decals are a great way to decorate your home during the winter holidays. They are very easy to install and last for a long time, making them ideal for any family with kids or pets that could easily ruin other types of décor. Whether you want winter-themed wall decals or ones that look like snowflakes, they will add a cheerful touch to your home and festive spirit to your winter holiday.

