Mexico Protests Texas River Barrier - Wants it Removed

Jack Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSJzu_0nRQ6f2v00
Photo byOffice of Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Add Mexico to the growing list of opponents to the "floating border wall" Texas is building in the middle of the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass.

The Associated Press reports that Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena has notified the United States that the barrier "may violate 1944 and 1970 treaties on boundaries and water." Furthermore, Mexico will send an inspection team to confirm that the barrier is not encroaching on its side of the river. Mexico has already asked for the removal of the floating barrier as well as razor wire installed by Texas on some Rio Grande islands.

Mexico's objections follow a letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken by a group of eight Texas Democratic Members of Congress, led by El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, arguing that the Texas Border Barrier violates International Law - including multiple treaties with Mexico dating as far back as 1848.

They also say the buoys endanger the lives of migrants crossing the river as well as the Border Patrol who respond to drowning incidents in the Rio Grande:

There are also complaints that the state is damaging the environment along the river:

The border barrier has also drawn a lawsuit from the owner of an Eagle Pass Rio Grande river guide and kayak business:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is unmoved. He vows to fight for the right to build his million-dollar river barrier all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court:

Has the State of Texas gone too far in its efforts to secure the border? Share your opinions in the comments to this article.

Other stories by Jack Beavers about Texas Border issues include:

# Texas# Mexico# Border# Rio Grande# Migrants

