Weird Science : Accidental Discoveries That Changed The World

Jack Beavers

It's estimated that between a third to half of all scientific discoveries are accidental and many of them figure into our everyday lives. Here are some you probably take for granted:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXtDj_0kMqcv5S00
Lab accident leads to miracle medical drugPhoto byMichael Schiffer/UnsplashonUnsplash

Mystery mold medical breakthrough:

Sir Alexander Fleming took a two week holiday from his influenza research only to return to find mold growing in his lab. Instead of just cleaning it up, he examined the mold and - to his surprise and delight- found it deterred the virus! Voila: Penicillin was born. Today it's used to treat everything from acne to pneumonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CABjw_0kMqcv5S00
Let me just grab this --- wait! I can see my bones!Photo byCara Shelton/UnsplashonUnsplash

No bones about it

German physicist Wilhelm Roentgen was experimenting with a vacuum tube when he noticed a nearby fluorescent screen was glowing unexpectedly in his darkened lab. What happened next blew his mind and led to a major medical discovery: As he reached for the tube he saw his bones projected onto the screen: He had just accidentally produced the world's first x-ray image!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OICWM_0kMqcv5S00
This accidental invention is probably in your kitchen.Photo byNaomi Hébert/UnsplashonUnsplash

Why did my candy bar just melt?

Speaking of vacuum tubes, Percy Spencer was experimenting with one back in the 1940's when a candy bar melted in his pocket. Could the vacuum tube have been responsible? He aimed it at an egg as well as some popcorn kernels and sure enough they heated. His accidental energy discovery would eventually lead to microwave ovens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pxgxj_0kMqcv5S00
Sweetest accidental science discoveryPhoto byMathilde Langevin/UnsplashonUnsplash

Sweet science - another accidental discovery

Bad hygiene led to our next accidental scientific discovery in 1878. Constantin Fahlberg had been analyzing coal tar when he reached for a nearby roll and forgot to wash his hands before taking a bite. The roll was unusually sweet. But why?

Eventually he traced the unexpected sweetness to some o-sulfobenzoic acid, phosphorus chloride and ammonia he had combined earlier. He named the accidental substance saccharin which you may know as Sweet'N Low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv0lb_0kMqcv5S00
A curious chemist's investigation "mystery goo" at an oil well led to an accidental scientific discovery you've probably used.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/UnsplashonUnsplash

Mystery goo that's good for you

Chemist Robert Chesebrough was looking into some mystery goo clogging up an oil well in the 1850's when one of the drillers mentioned something strange: After clearing some of the "rod wax" from a well the roustabout noticed the mystery substance soothed cuts and burns on his skin.

Intrigued, the curious chemist collected as much "rod wax" as he could and took it back to the lab for further refinement and experimentation. That led to the creation of petroleum jelly, or Vaseline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUvCh_0kMqcv5S00
Got a match? You wouldn't without this accidental lab discoveryPhoto byElia Mazzaro/unsplashonUnsplash

Fiery but fortunate lab accident

Our next accidental discovery nearly burned down the lab. English pharmacist John Walker was mixing antimony sulphide and potassium chlorate when he tried to clean the resulting substance from his mixing stick by scratching it off on the counter. It burst into flames --- and what we know as the matchstick was accidentally born!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bT0C_0kMqcv5S00
Clumsy scientist's safety breakthroughPhoto byUmberto/UnsplashonUnsplash

Oops! Wait, what have I accidentally created?

Finally, a clumsy French scientist is responsible for a discovery that has saved countless lives. Edouard Benedictus was experimenting with a flask-full of cellolose nitrare in 1903 when he accidentally dropped it. The glass flask cracked, but didn't shatter as Edouard expected. The plastic coating he created eventually led to the production of safety glass.

