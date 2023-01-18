Valentines Day 2023: Romantic Spots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Reunion Tower
Reunion Tower - with its unparalleled views of the downtown Dallas Skyline - usually leads the list of romantic spots in the city, but not this year! Its restaurant is closed for renovations. So where will cupid go for a breathtaking scene to spend a quiet moment?
Dallas Hilton Anatole
Our go-to place for a romantic Dallas skyline view this year is SĒR Steak + Spirits on the 27th floor of the Hilton Anatole. Not only can you enjoy a bottle of bubbly, you can also book a hotel room for a two - for a perfectly romantic Valentines' Staycation!
Fortunately there is no shortage of romantic restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are some more options:
The Mansion on Turtle Creek
The Mansion Restaurant has long been on the list of the Most Romantic Restaurants in Dallas and once you step into the cozy dining room, complete with a roaring fireplace you'll soon know why. If fireplaces are not your style, there are plenty of intimate tables for tow as well as seats on the beautiful terrace.
The Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine
Heading west from Dallas brings us to the massively spectacular Gaylord Texas Resort on Lake Grapevine. The choices- many of them under a massive multi-story atrium- can be overwhelming (more than a half-dozen dining and drinking options) with many outdoor/indoor spaces to chose from, but for your romantic Valentines dinner we suggest you step down into the Old Hickory Steakhouse. The restaurant describes itself as a "warm, rich atmosphere of a Texas wine cellar while savoring the finest cuts of beef and seafood paired with an artisanal cheese display and an extensive wine list." And we could not describe it better
The Capital Grille (Fort Worth)
Since we were already heading West it's no surprise we found no end of Valentines options in Fort Worth. We'll start with The Capital Grille which TripAdvisor touts as home to one of the most romantic Valentines dinner options in the city. Open Table also rates it high on the romance scale and the restaurant touts that it is"best known for our expertly prepared steaks, which are dry aged in house for 18 to 24 days and then hand-cut by our restaurant's on-premise butcher. The Capital Grille's wine list features more than 350 selections, and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,500 - 5,000 bottles." Whew! That's a lot of wine to choose from, but it is sure to impress a date.
Reata (Fort Worth)
Dallas isn't alone when it comes to romantic rooftop dining and drinking. Reata offers views of Fort Worth from its Sundance Square location as well as intimate tables within a "ranch-themed upscale hotspot." Here western ambiance abounds. This is the perfect place if you want to show off your fancy boots while enjoying a night out with a date.
Romantic Horse Drawn Carriage Rides:
Nothing says romance like a horse-drawn carriage ride for two and Dallas-Fort Worth offers plenty of options.
Fort Worth (Sundance Square)
Since we just suggested a dining option in Fort Worth's Sundance Square we'll begin with horse-drawn carriage rides there. All of the rides will load from 2nd and Houston St in front of the Worthington Hotel. The carriage company provides blankets and Music for the evening. So, feel free to bring whatever you’d like to drink for the experience and romantic night, and make this Valentines Day one that you’ll never forget.
Dallas (Clyde Warren Park)
In Dallas we head over to Clyde Warren Park where you have two carriage ride options to chose from. The carriage company provides music appropriate for the evening. Due to COVID, they are no longer able to provide blankets, but you are welcome to bring your own. Also, feel free to bring whatever you’d like to eat or drink for the experience and make your Valentines Day super memorable.
Dallas (West End)
Like the carriage rides from Clyde Warren Park, the operator in Dallas' historic West End is also not offering blankets due to Covid concerns, so bring your own.
Bonus Idea! All aboard The Sweetheart Wine Train 2023 in Grapevine
Finally, for a one-of-a-kind romantic Valentines 2023 experience we suggest you mark Friday night February 10th on your calendar and make a reservation aboard The Sweetheart Wine Train!
The Sweetheart Wine Train ticket includes:
- Two (2) 4-ounce glasses* of fine Texas wine;
- Souvenir wine glass;
- Individually portioned savory bites with dessert (Vegetarian/Gluten-free option available);
- Single red rose for all ladies
*Additional wine available for purchase
However you choose to celebrate Valentines 2023 in Dallas-Fort Worth here's hoping for a memorable one.
