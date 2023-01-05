Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television

Is your Smart TV watching you? Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash

Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.

Meet the "big brother" in your smart TV

Take the popular brand Vizio for example. Through a wholly-owned subsidiary called Inscape it claims to own "the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data available to license." Did you notice the term "opt in?" Unless you remember opting out of "automatic content recognition" (ACR) when you set up your TV it's likely you enabled it. (If you bought your Vizio smart TV prior to 2017 it came with ACR auto-enabled from the factory, according to the Federal Trade Commission which levied a 2.2 million dollar fine against the company). There are ways to opt out of ACR data-collection through a Vizio or any other brand of smart TV's - which we'll get to in a moment.

In 2021 Vizio reported more than 18 million of its smart TV's were sending data back to the mothership. What sort of data? According to the FTC "Vizio identified viewing data from cable or broadband service providers, set-top boxes, streaming devices, DVD players, and over-the-air broadcasts. Add it all up and Vizio captured as many as 100 billion data points each day from millions of TVs." Vizio TVs also collect data from connected video game consoles according to Inscape.

Smart TV data is a hot commodity Photo by Markus Spiske/Unsplash on Unsplash

What are they doing with your data?

Now that we have established your TV likely contains a "big brother" in the form of ACR that is watching you - and in the case of Vizio - tattling to its masters back in San Francisco, you are probably wondering what they are doing with all that data.

Again, we turn to the FTC which pulled back the curtain on Vizio's ACR data collection in 2017 and found the company "then turned that mountain of data into cash by selling consumers’ viewing histories to advertisers and others. And let’s be clear: We’re not talking about summary information about national viewing trends. According to the complaint, Vizio got personal. The company provided consumers’ IP addresses to data aggregators, who then matched the address with an individual consumer or household. Vizio’s contracts with third parties prohibited the re-identification of consumers and households by name, but allowed a host of other personal details – for example, sex, age, income, marital status, household size, education, and home ownership. And Vizio permitted these companies to track and target its consumers across devices."

Although Vizio's privacy policy does "not permit data partners to combine or associate the Viewing Data with Personal Information" (your name, for example), what if you are uneasy about your smart TV looking over your shoulder?

"Big Brother" can be removed from your Smart TV Photo by Erik Mclean/Unsplash on Unsplash

How to get "Big Brother" out of your Smart TV

Vizio has helpfully posted step-by-step instructions for disabling ACR on its smart TV's. If you have problems following these instructions Vizio says you may also email privacy@vizio.com or call (855) 472-8817 for assistance.

What if you have a smart TV manufactured by another company?

Consumer Reports has published instructions to disable ACR data connections for other major brands below:

Amazon Fire Edition TVs

Android and Google TVs

LG TVs

Roku TVs

Samsung TVs

Sony TVs

Other brands of smart TVs including Element, Hisense, Insignia, JVC, Philips, RCA, TCL, and Westinghouse have ACR data collection powered by the Roku platform. Follow the link to the instructions for opting out of the Roku TV data collection if you have one of those brands.

You may miss some "Smart TV" features if you choose to dumb it down Photo by Nicolas J Leclercq/Unsplash on Unsplash

Downsides of turning off Automatic Content Recognition on your Smart TV

You may not care about missing out on personalized advertising content once ACR is off, but there are helpful features you may miss out on. ACR data powers recommendations about what to watch based upon your viewing habits, including finding latest episodes of a series of programs you are following, so consider that before dumbing down your Smart TV,

Privacy versus convenience: the choice is up to you.

