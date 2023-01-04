Dallas, TX

2023 MLK Celebrations in Dallas

Jack Beavers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G0j4_0k2HmX2i00
MLK Jr memorial in Washington, DCPhoto byBee Calder/UnsplashonUnsplash

There is no shortage of celebrations in Dallas leading up to MLK Day on January 17 (Dr. King's birthday itself is on January 15th).

Here is a calendar of Dallas MLK events:

  • Wednesday January 11, 2023

11 AM to 3 PM Job Fair at the Hall of Fame in Fair Park

  • Thursday January 12, 2023

Noon to 1 PM Youth Summit at Dallas City Hall Lobby

2 PM to 3:30 PM Day of Prayer at the Latino Cultural Center

  • Friday January 13, 2023

9 AM to 3 PM Equity Indicators Symposium at Paul Quinn College

7 PM Candle Lighting Ceremony at the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation Center

  • Saturday January 14, 2023

9 AM to 2 PM MLK Fest Community Clean Up at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center

6:30 PM to 8:30 PM Scholarship and Awards Gala at the Dallas Hyatt Regency

  • Monday January 15, 2023

10 AM to 2 PM MLK Day Parade starting at Holmes Street and MLK Jr Boulevard

10 AM to 5 PM Healthy Living Expo at the African American Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfn0W_0k2HmX2i00
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr press conference August 26th, 1964Photo byMarion S. Trikosk (Library of Congress) / UnsplashonUnsplash

On January 16, 2023, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will mark the 28th anniversary of the national day of service. This day was established to honor the life of Dr. King. The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later.

As you can see there are many opportunities in Dallas to celebrate his legacy this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# MLK# MLK Day# Things to Do# Martin Luther King

Comments / 3

Published by

Emmy award winning journalist (writer, reporter, photographer, content editor, managing editor) who has covered news for publishers in five states and Washington, DC. Credits include USA Today (Television) and Geekbeat.

Dallas, TX
793 followers

More from Jack Beavers

Texarkana, TX

Weird Science : The day it rained fish in Texas

Yes, it actually rained fish in one Texas cityPhoto byJakub Kapusnak/UnsplashonUnsplash. Forget cats and dogs - in one Texas city it actually rained fish!. It happened on December 29, 2021 in Texarkana. Need proof? Check out this post from the city's official Facebook page:

Read full story
5 comments

Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television

Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.

Read full story
252 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?

Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy