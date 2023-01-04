2023 MLK Celebrations in Dallas

MLK Jr memorial in Washington, DC Photo by Bee Calder/Unsplash on Unsplash

There is no shortage of celebrations in Dallas leading up to MLK Day on January 17 (Dr. King's birthday itself is on January 15th).

Here is a calendar of Dallas MLK events:

Wednesday January 11, 2023

11 AM to 3 PM Job Fair at the Hall of Fame in Fair Park

Thursday January 12, 2023

Noon to 1 PM Youth Summit at Dallas City Hall Lobby

2 PM to 3:30 PM Day of Prayer at the Latino Cultural Center

Friday January 13, 2023

9 AM to 3 PM Equity Indicators Symposium at Paul Quinn College

7 PM Candle Lighting Ceremony at the Martin Luther King Junior Recreation Center

Saturday January 14, 2023

9 AM to 2 PM MLK Fest Community Clean Up at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center

6:30 PM to 8:30 PM Scholarship and Awards Gala at the Dallas Hyatt Regency

Monday January 15, 2023

10 AM to 2 PM MLK Day Parade starting at Holmes Street and MLK Jr Boulevard

10 AM to 5 PM Healthy Living Expo at the African American Museum

On January 16, 2023, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday will mark the 28th anniversary of the national day of service. This day was established to honor the life of Dr. King. The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later.

As you can see there are many opportunities in Dallas to celebrate his legacy this year.