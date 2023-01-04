Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?

Logo of the National Football League Photo by Adrian Curiel/Unsplash on Unsplash

Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?

What is Commotio Cordis?

According to the Korey Stringer Institute at The University of Connecticut, Commotio Cordis refers to a sudden death caused by a low/mild chest wall impact. Commotio Cordis is seen mostly in athletes in sports with projectiles such as baseballs, hockey pucks, or lacrosse balls.

It can also be caused by a blow in the middle of the chest with enough impact to disrupt the heart's rhythm. The institute says "the athlete will typically stumble forward for a few seconds, which is followed by unconsciousness, no breathing, and no pulse."

Similarities to what happened to Damar Hamlin

Hamlin took a big hit to the chest in a collision with a Bengals player. Hamlin got up after the play, then suddenly collapsed. CPR was administered soon afterward and an ambulance was brought out to the field.

Factors that led to his survival

The Korey Stringer Institute says that "for every 1 minute delay in (shocking the heart back into its proper rhythm) there is a 10% decline in survival rate." Fortunately for Hamlin, there was an ambulance waiting on the sidelines as well as a bevy of medical personnel.

Ambulance Photo by Erik Mclean/Unsplash on Unsplash

According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin's "heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

If Hamlin recovers will he play again?

It is too soon to know if Hamlin will recover sufficiently to be able to resume playing for the Bills.

The institute says such an outcome is not unheard of.

They say much will hinge on a cardiac evaluation and obtaining a clearance by medical personnel.

In all cases of Commotio Cordis the institute recommends "adding personal protection such as chest padding... to decrease the chance of another incident."