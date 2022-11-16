Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposal

photo of man holding money Photo by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)

Are you feeling the squeeze on your wallet more and more each month? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation is definitely hitting everyone in the country, especially this time of year.

A new law has been proposed by three senators called the Family Security Act 2.0 . Here's how it works. Essentially, $250 to $350 is sent to families each month for each qualifying child. Children under five get $350 and those older than five get $250. This would replace existing government programs for families and allow the parents to make the decisions what to do with the money. As you know, inflation is really hitting families hard as the costs for most goods and services has risen dramatically in the United States. Currently, inflation is at 8.2% in the country. (Source)

Costs continue to soar for families in Wisconsin

Let's take a look at how costs are rising in Wisconsin. Currently in the largest town in Wisconsin, Milwaukee, the average estimated costs each month are approximately $3,277 without rent. And when the average amount paid for rent of a three-bedroom apartment is $2,156 per month. When you combine these two items together, that's over $5,300 The average salary in Milwaukee is $5,000 after taxes, so it is easy to see why so many people are struggling. The average family is barely scraping by in this specific example.

Could this new law being propose work?

If you're wondering if this Family Security Act could work, let's look at what happened during 2021. The 2021 U.S. Census showed that rates of children in poverty declined from 9.7% of the population in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021. These reductions are largely attributable to expanded child tax credit benefits implemented by the American Rescue Plan. But that plan expired at the end of last year. There is no doubt that an increase of several hundred dollars each month makes a big difference in the lives of these families.

