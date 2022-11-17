Don't miss out on thousands in stimulus money with tax deadline today

If you or someone you know has not filed your taxes last year, it is very possible that you are owed thousands of dollars in stimulus money from the federal government.

The IRS recently shared that between 9-10 million eligible individuals still had not yet claimed their stimulus payments.

With over 3 million people in Nevada, it is very likely that many people around you are missing out on thousands on stimulus money. According to the IRS, individuals with lower-incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness were most likely to not receive their stimulus money. It is also possible that there could have been errors or mistakes. If someone does not normally file their tax return would be another example of someone who could miss out on some stimulus money.

What can you do right now?

You have until Thursday, Nov. 17, to complete a simplified tax return to claim your missing stimulus or child tax credit money if you're not typically required to file taxes. To help, the IRS is keeping the free file site open until Nov. 17.

At this point, you'll want to go to the IRS Free File page where you can go through and fill in some simple information to file your taxes at no charge. Please hurry as the deadline is fast approaching.

