Over 8 million people have thousands of dollars in unclaimed stimulus money

money and envelope Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

If you or someone you know has not filed your taxes last year, it is very possible that you are owed some stimulus money from the federal government. Last month, the IRS reported that between 9-10 million eligible individuals still had not yet claimed their payments. With near 8 million people in Washington state, it is very likely that many people around you are missing out on thousands on stimulus money.

According to the IRS, individuals with lower-incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness were most likely to not receive their stimulus money. It is also possible that there could have been errors or mistakes. If someone does not normally file their tax return would be another example of someone who could miss out on some stimulus money.

When is the deadline to get your stimulus money?

You have until Thursday, Nov. 17, to complete a simplified tax return to claim your missing stimulus or child tax credit money if you're not typically required to file taxes. To help, the IRS is keeping the free file site open until Nov. 17.

What can you do right now?

At this point, you'll want to go to the Free File page where you can go through and fill in some simple information to file your taxes at no charge.

