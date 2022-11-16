Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelope Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.

How do you know if you qualify for this program?

There are some income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania. For example, if you make less than $8,000 you can qualify for the $650 payment. If you make up to $35,000, you can get a payment of up to $250. Just go here to this document for more information.

You can also visit the MyPath website or file a paper application before the end of the year. Those who qualify will receive your payment as either a direct deposit or check. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975. Just click here for more details.

You can get updates and even more information here

You can check the status of your rebate using the state government's Where's My Rebate? tool. Once you're there, you can just enter in your Social Security number, date of birth, and the year you are claiming for to receive your money. If you have any questions or issues finding out information, you can also contact the Department of Revenue by visiting their website right here.

