Not one but two payments being sent to Indiana residents

R.A. Heim


money fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Did you know that not one but actually two payments are being sent out from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue? The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

What do you have to do to get your money?

Most importantly, you don't have to do anything to receive this money, it is coming directly from the state. This money was sent as either one payment of $325 or you might have received it as two payments.

So, if you are a taxpayer who has not yet received the first payment of $125 ($250 for married couples that are filing jointly), you actually will get the two rebate payments together. This each individual will be sent $325 or up to $650 for married couples filing jointly.

What should you do if you haven't yet received your money?

You likely have received this money by now, so check your bank statements to be sure. If you have not yet received this money, it is a good idea to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue here. Maybe there was a mistake or something that happened to your payment.

What do you think of this news of this tax refund from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

