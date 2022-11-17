One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)

How do you know if you qualify for this money?

Residents eligible for this rebate have until Dec. 31 to file both their 2020 and 2021 individual income tax to claim it. To qualify, people must have also been full-year residents in 2020 and 2021. That's it. There are no other requirements.

The rebate was approved by Idaho's state government in September during the state legislature's special session. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission, approximately 800,000 rebates worth $500 million are expected to be rolled out by the end of March 2023.

What should you do if you haven't received your money?

You can used a handy tool from the state of Idaho called the Where's My Rebate tool. You can also find additional information about the rebate on the Idaho State Tax Commission website.

