Millions of people still can claim thousands in stimulus money

woman holding money Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Is it possible that you are owed some stimulus money from the federal government? Last month, the IRS reported that between 9-10 million eligible individuals still had not yet claimed their payments. With over 326 million people in California, it is very likely that many people right here are missing out on thousands on stimulus money.

You only have a few days left to claim claim any stimulus or child tax credit money that you are owed by the IRS.

If you are one of these millions of people, you'll definitely want to take action right now to be sure that you get your money.

Who most likely missed out on this money?

According to the IRS, individuals with lower-incomes, limited internet access, or experiencing homelessness were most likely to not receive their stimulus money. It is also possible that there could have been errors or mistakes. If someone does not normally file their tax return would be another example of someone who could miss out on some stimulus money.

When is the official deadline?

You have until Thursday, Nov. 17, to complete a simplified tax return to claim your missing stimulus or child tax credit money if you're not typically required to file taxes. To help, the IRS is keeping the free file site open until Nov. 17.

What should individuals do to get their money?

It's actually really simple. You'll want to go to the Free File page where you can go through and fill in some simple information to file your taxes at no charge.

Get free tax help here by calling the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) line here by calling 800-906-9887 or visiting this website here.

What do you think about this news?

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends and family on social media to spread the word. I'd love for this article to help individuals and families get thousands of dollars.