Student loan forgiveness program blocked by St. Louis court

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drbQB_0jAmbZrK00
President Biden talkingPhoto by JLHirvas (Creative Commons)

Have you signed up for the new student loan forgiveness program? The website has been up live since late October and the launch has not went as planned by the federal government.

What was supposed to happen

According to the official government website, the student aid program was to give eligible borrowers with full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 to Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 to non-Pell Grant recipients. This was one of the major talking points of President Biden getting elected in 2020.

But there has been a major change. Despite President Biden's wishes that the courts would overturn the hold on the program, it looks like that is not going to happen.

A federal appeals court just blocked the program indefinitely in a new ruling that bars the forgiveness of student loan debt to qualified borrowers nationwide. This ruling took place in the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

What does this mean?

The Biden administration seems to still have confidence that the student debt relief plan is legal. “The administration will continue to fight these baseless lawsuits by Republican officials and special interests and will never stop fighting to support working and middle class Americans,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Time will tell who is right. I'll be sure to keep you updated about this important issue.

What do you think of this student relief program being blocked?

Do you agree with it or disagree with this news about student loan forgiveness?

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

