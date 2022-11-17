Inflation Relief money still coming to millions of people

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FimIl_0jASHyeP00
rolls of moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source)

While most people have received their Inflation Relief payment, millions of people are still waiting for their payment. According to the Franchise Tax Board, approximately 90% of direct deposits were planned to be issued last month. About 95% of all payments — direct deposit and debit cards combined — are planned to be issued from now until the end of the year. The other 5% will likely see their payment arrive in 2023. (source)

How do you know how much money you'll get?

Well, it's not a fixed amount for all residents. Instead, the amount of money you will receive varies depending on your income level, filing status, and whether or not you have dependents.

According to the state, individuals earning under $75,000 will receive $350. For couples with a joint income of $150,000 or less, they will receive $700.

If you are eligible to get a payment from the state of California, you will automatically receive a payment. Payments are expected to be issued between October 2022 and January 2023. To find out more information, click here to use the handy state of California calculator tool.

What do you think of this news about the inflation relief payment from the state of California?

Please feel free to tell me your thoughts in the comments section.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.

