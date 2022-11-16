Why did over half a million people stop working?

two workers in store Photo by Asael Pena (Creative Commons)

If you've been in a store recently, you've probably noticed more help wanted signs and noticed fewer cash registers with cashiers. The lines are longer, and more self-checkout stations fill the stores.

According to a new study, Covid-19 shrank the U.S. labor force by around 500,000 people, a hit that is likely to continue if the virus continues to sicken workers at current rates.

Employers are trying to find workers, but many according to this source as many as 90% of candidates didn't show up for interviews. In addition, some new hires didn't turn up to their first shift, or the employees quit after just a few weeks.

There is no one simple answer to this complex situation. For example, look at families in the United States. There are 83.7 million families in the United States. In around 50 million families, there are no children under the age of 18, whereas about seven million have three or more children living in the household. Of these seven million families, many people who were once working are not working.

“Our evidence is the labor force isn’t going to magically bounce back,” said Nicholas Bloom, a Stanford University economist. (source)

Other individuals have retired. Some have went from one job to another--often leaving customer service positions to seek out other positions in an office or even seeking out remote work. There clearly has been a shift like nothing we have ever seen before in history.

