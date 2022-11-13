California residents are paying $800 more each month due to inflation

money out of wallet Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over 9,476 more per year. (source)

What can you do to combat inflation in California?

The first thing you can do is rethink how you spend money. First off, do you even know how much you are spending? Most people don't. They just wing it. Use a free app like Mint to track how much you spend. You don't know what you don't know, right? This app will tell you how much you're actually spending and keep it simple. Of course you can always use a spreadsheet or even a pen and paper. I personally recommend Mint because it's automatic and super easy to use. Okay, once you know how much you're spending, it's time to move to the next step.

Take a closer look at the expenses you can change. While some expenses are fixed such as your rent or mortgage, many expenses are not such as grocery shopping. You can start by planning your shopping in advance. Have a list before you step into the grocery store. Make a list of items you need and stick to the plan. Don't make items with a lot of ingredients. Instead, opt for simple classics.

Eating out less often is a great way to fight inflation too. As you know, the prices at most restaurants have increased substantially. Toss in gas to get there, tax and tip, you can easily spend $50 or more on a very simple meal.

Another important consideration is buying items when they are on sale. It is incredible how much the prices can change for some grocery items from one week to the next.

If you have the option to join a warehouse club, such as Costco or Sam's Club, these can save you a lot of money on household items such as toilet paper, trash bags, laundry detergent and much more.

Do you have any ways that you recommend to fight inflation?

